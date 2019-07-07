Too much of the emphasis during this long July 4th weekend focused on America’s fake and phony president and his equally-duplicitous wife.

One can raise serious doubts over whether or not Melania Trump can be declared America’s “first lady.” Her husband, accidental president Donald Trump, appears to share those doubt since he often substitutes his first daughter, Ivanka Trump, as the woman in waiting in presidential events.

We should not forget that Melania came to America from her native Slovenia as “model” who removed her clothes for any photographer willing to pay the price. One of her first “major” jobs came as the woman who stripped down to pose nude in and on then-boyfriend Trump’s private jet.

She also proved to be as much of a liar as Donald, accepting payments for “jobs” without a valid work visa to be in the United States and also lying to the U.S. Immigration Authorities in her citizenship applications, actions which should have led to a denial of that citizenship and a one-way ticket back home to her native home in the former Soviet Republic.

But Trump married her, helping to circumvent the very immigration laws that he now vows to enforce as president. Melania produced a son and later went on TV at the Republican National Convention and lied about a college degree “with honors” that she never earned in a speech where she cribbed part of the wording from a speech by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Hubby Trump promised to explain any inconsistencies about wife Melania’s short-circuiting of the immigration process with a press conference that, in his usual style, never occurred.

Melania became a Barbie doll presidential wife, visiting disaster scenes in spiked high heels and showing enough cleavage to draw the attention of photographers.

On this past week’s July 4th “extravaganza” in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Melania showed up on a sheer white dress that turned transparent in the wet, humid conditions and revealed her only real “assets” — the surgically-enhanced hooters that stood out for all to see.

It wasn’t her first “nip slip” as the wife of a president and we doubt it will be the last.

Such displays are not limited to the presidential wife. Ivanka had a run as a young model who liked to “let it all hang out.” Her father even laughed when shock jock Howard Stern called Ivanka a “great piece of ass” and said, “I know.” That acknowledgment left more than a few tongues wagging about Trump’s relationship with his voluptuous daughter.

According to the web site Bustle:

Trump commented on Ivanka’s physical appearance on an episode of The Howard Stern Show, singing her praises to the infamously vulgar radio host. “You know who’s one of the great beauties of the world, according to everybody?” Trump asked. “And I helped create her. Ivanka, my daughter, Ivanka. She’s 6 feet tall, she’s got the best body.”

In 2015, Trump told Rolling Stone:

“Yeah, she’s really something, and what a beauty, that one,” Trump was quoted as saying. “If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father…”

Adds Bustle:

In Touch magazine was preparing to release a lengthy 2011 interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels in which she claimed the president, who she allegedly had a sexual affair with years ago, compared her to his daughter. That detail already has attracted a tremendous amount of attention, and it would be far from the first time a Trump quote about Ivanka has focused on his oldest daughter’s physical appearance.

Appropriate behavior by a father towards his daughter? How about this behavior by a president? Or his wife? Or his daughter?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...