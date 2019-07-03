Donald John Trump, the president of more than 10,000 lies during his time in the White House, spews a lot of rhetorical diarrhea about so-called “fake news” by the media that is doing its job to expose his corruption, unethical conducts, and plundering of the U.S. Treasury to feed his overblown ego.

As heretical, extreme right-wingers cheer his every antic and exploit, Trump and his minions drive what once was a great nation closer and closer to the brink.

He lavishes praise on dictators and leaders who kill their own, presides over a failed immigration system that separates children from their families, brags about grabbing women “by their pussies” and fuels a racist, violent segment of America that spews hate and kills.

Trump is a despotic lunatic who unleashes uncontrolled temper tantrums, ignores the Constitution, the law and turns America into a laughing stock on the world stage.

His actions are fed by a mad mob laced with haters, racists, homophobic bigots who promote white supremacy, nationalism and cries of “making America great” through bullying, lies and dishonor.

Trump is a traitor to this country. So is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and most of the Republicans in the House and Senate of Congress. They allow a con artist like Trump and his family of gypsy-land thieves to loot the nation.

At the DMZ between North and South Korea, we sawTrump and the equally-despotic Kim face to face — two fat slobs with bad haircuts.

Fact-checking services find his torrent of lies will soon reach 11,000, his violations of the law are even higher and the foul odor of his presence in Washington permeates the air.

He “communicates” by Twitter tweets filled with misspelled words, grammatical errors and conflicting statements and arguments. He lies and then says he “didn’t say that” when caught, even when video or recordings show he did.

On this Independence Day, it is time to start taking strong action to drive these thugs out of Washington and our government. Trump should be behind bars. So should McConnell and any other member of Congress that helps him.

It is time to free America from the despots in Washington.

Fake news?

Hell no.

A fake president of a fake government in a phony place called Washington, DC.

Time to clean house, particularly that one at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue along with that other House at the Capitol and the Senate too.

Then fumigate the place.

