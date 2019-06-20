Alabama Republican Roy Moore, a racist former judge and child molester who lost his last Senate bid in 2016, announces today if he is running for the U.S. Senate again in 2029.

Moore has scheduled a Thursday afternoon announcement in Montgomery.

Moore lost the 2017 special election to Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, something very unusual in hard-core right-wing Alabama, amid allegations of past sexual misconduct with teenagers. Moore denied the allegations, even though more than one woman came forward with details about his successful attempts to force them into sex when they were underage girls.

Even President Donald Trump says Moore “cannot win” but endorses him anyway and wants Republicans to retake the seat. Trump ignored the sordid history of Moore and endorsed him in the 2017 special election that turned the normally Republican seat into a Democratic win.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” Trump said in his endorsement. “Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet [Doug] Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda.”

Moore said Trump gave him his full support in a phone call and said: “Go get ’em Roy!”

Moore’s racism includes support of repealing the 14h Amendment to the Constitution, which calls for equal treatment for all Americans and abolished slavery in the nation.

Congressman Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and state legislator Arnold Mooney have already announced GOP primary bids.

A former Alabama chief justice, Moore maintains a following among some evangelical voters because of his stances against same-sex marriage and for the public display of the Ten Commandments.

__________________________________________________________

