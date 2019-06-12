If the 2020 presidential election were held today instead of a year-and-a-half from now, most voters polled by just about everyone say they would vote to someone other than current president Donald Trump.

Trump, of course, is not happy about what the polls show and he has told aides to lie about what the White House’s internal polling shows.

Reports Anne Karni and Maggie Haberman at The New York Times:

After being briefed on a devastating 17-state poll conducted by his campaign pollster, Tony Fabrizio, Mr. Trump told aides to deny that his internal polling showed him trailing Mr. Biden in many of the states he needs to win, even though he is also trailing in public polls from key states like Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania. And when top-line details of the polling leaked, including numbers showing the president lagging in a cluster of critical Rust Belt states, Mr. Trump instructed aides to say publicly that other data showed him doing well.

For Trump, lying won’t help because new public polls say the same.

Quinnipiac University polled voters on how they might vote in a race between Trump and six of the leading Democratic candidates for the presidency.

Trump lost to all six. Joe Biden was the top choice for most of the voters polled, leading the scandal-plagued president by 13 percentage points.

Notes Aaron Blake at The Washington Post:

As ominous as the general election matchups in the new Quinnipiac poll are some of the other questions it posed. For instance, the vast majority of the country (7 in 10 people) regards the economy as good — a finding that would appear to be Trump’s ace in the hole. But 41 percent say it’s good and also credit Trump for that. Among independents, 6 in 10 either say the economy is not good or that Trump deserves no credit. Thirty-four percent think it’s good, thanks to Trump. rump also trails each Democrat among independents by at least 15 points, so even if you think the sample is off in some way, that’s a pretty grim starting point. Trump won independents in 2016, according to exit polls, by four points. He trails Biden among them by 30 points. What’s clear is that Trump was worried about his polls before Tuesday, and now he must be even more worried. It’s beginning to appear that if the Democrats can avoid their candidate being torn apart by the primary process and then Trump, they’re in a really good position to start.

Are voters mad enough to dump Trump? Let’s hope so.

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

