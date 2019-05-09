America is in its worst Constitutional crisis since the sordid Watergate affair.

This one is worse than Watergate. The crisis spawned by wannabe king Donald John Trump is an assault on our government, our democratic republic and our way of life.

Trump is openly flaunting the law and the Constitution to protect his corruption, his flagrant ethical lapses and his “high crimes” against this nation.

Trump moved this week to exert his “executive privilege” on any and all documents relating to the special counsel investigation by former FBI director Robert Mueller, concluded last month after a long probe and one that, while not saying one way or the other that Trump violated the law, lists at least 10 occasions where collusion and obstruction of justice occurred.

Trump claims the report “totally exonerated” him. Those who ignore politics and look at the legalities disagree.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Trump’s actions are encouraging the House to impeach him. That’s probably true because Trump believes impeachment will rally his base and the GOP-controlled Senate will never convict him.

As usual, politics trumps the law (pun intended). The most corrupt president in modern history, and most likely of all time, truly believes he can, as he always has, keep breaking the law and get away with anything he wants.

The Democrats who control the House are also playing politics. They worry that impeachment could backfire and threaten their majority in the House and stall their hopes to once again control the Senate.

Washington attorney Jack Quinn, who served as counsel to former president Bill Clinton during his impeachment fight, says Trump is forcing an option that could lose.

“They are doing it so broadly and with so little judgment that I think they are debasing their overall approach to this,” Quinn told The Washington Post. “The overreliance on executive privilege, in the end, will be problematic for the White House.”

So, Quinn adds, is impeachment.

“There is absolutely no constitutional way they can block the impeachment powers granted to the House,” he says.

House Majority Leader Stenny Hoyer is not reluctant to discuss impeaching Trump.

“If the facts lead us to that objective, so be it,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Article 3 of the “Watergate Articles of Impeachment” accused then-president Richard Nixon of “violating his constitutional duty to faithfully execute the laws by refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas.”

“People are mindful of that,” admits Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, a Democratic leader in the House.

“This is a really dangerous and unprecedented set of actions that the president is taking,” says Washington State Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who is also chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Some Democrats worry that Pelosi is too cautious.

“We get the narrative from our leadership that we all got elected on health care and the economy and all of that,” says Rep. Gerald E. Connolly of Virginia, “but we also got elected to impose checks and balances on a president who is unchecked and unbalanced.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-MD, serves on the House Judiciary Committee and says Democrats may finally have the gumption to fight Trump’s obstructionism.

“My grandfather used to say that duck hunting is a lot of fun until the ducks start firing back,” he said in an interview with The New York Times. “We’re starting to fire back.”

Aim well. The survival of this nation depends on your marksmanship.

