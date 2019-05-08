My 23 years in our nation’s capital gives one a perspective on what does or does not work in government.

Washington, DC, is — for better or worse — a microcosm of the nation it purports to both represent and govern.

When the national capital region works, the nation thrives and feels proud.

When it doesn’t, America turns into a chaotic, nasty place.

Which is exactly what America is today.

Mass shootings have become a normal part of American life.

So has racism and bigotry.

Both have always been part of a sub-culture just below the surface of American life but now dominates discussions and actions fare too often in what should be a “civilized” society.

Much of this can be attributed to an opportunistic president who thrives on spreading hate and fear.

In more than 50 years of either covering government as a newspaperman or working within it as a political operative, I have never seen such a contemptible leader of our nation.

“President Trump tries to undermine its constitutional right and responsibility to oversee the executive branch,” writes former Sen. Carl Levin of Michigan. “His cavalier refusal to provide information requested by Congress has dangerously upended the careful architecture of the Constitution, and the nation will pay a price for his recklessness if he succeeds.”

Fact-checking services, perhaps the only “growth industry” in today’s America, have tabulated more than 10,000 lies by America’s current president.

His is a liar by nature, a con man by profession and an accidental president elected by the politically-stacked electoral college after losing the popular vote by the largest margin in history — more than three million votes.

“Donald Trump’s dirtbag machinations are driven by insane vanity,” says columnist Maureen Dowd. “The First Narcissist’s all-consuming blend of braggadocio and insecurity has turned Washington and its rickety institutions into a dystopian outpost of his id.”

She adds:

President Trump obstructed on nearly every page of Volume II of the Mueller report, even though Robert Mueller was too lost in legalese to throw the book at him. The report counts as the Worst Exoneration Ever, replete with incrimination. And Trump’s motivation for trying to subvert justice and turn the White House into a writhing nest of liars? His ego.

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a member of the same Republican party that claims Trump as their own, calls Trump’s rhetoric “the textbook definition of a racist comment.”

“He has a pattern of racism that goes deeper than his campaign and time in office,” writes Atlantic magazine writer Vann R. Newkirk II. “At this point, open bigotry seems to be the substance of much of his engagement with people of color.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has cited Trump’s companies with housing discrimination against African-American renters. He settled the lawsuit out of court.

“Donald Trump is a racist,” write David Leonhardt and Ian Prasad Philbrick in The New York Times. “He talks about and treats people differently based on their race. He has done so for years, and he is still doing so.”

They add:

“His political rise was built on promulgating the lie that the nation’s first black president was born in Kenya. He then launched his campaign with a speech describing Mexicans as rapists.”

“No, I’m not a racist,” Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, Fla. “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed.” Of course, these comments come from the man who claimed he had “facts” to prove Barack Obama was born in Kenya and not in America and continued to make the claim after it was proven wrong.

He told voters in the 2016 election that they should support him because “I will always tell you the truth.”

He told voters in the 2016 election that they should support him because "I will always tell you the truth."

Fact checkers have documented more than 10,000 lies by him since he became president and the list continues to grow.

