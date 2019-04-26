Prominent conservative attorney George Conway turned the tables on his favorite target this week, giving America’s brain-damaged, name-calling president a dose of his own medicine.

Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, gave Donald Trump a name that went viral on Twitter when he tweeted:

Deranged Donald is at back at it again. Deranged Donald can do things like this and it’s not even the top of the news, because it gets lost beneath all of the other deranged things Deranged Donald does. #DerangedDonald

Trump often applies names like “Crooked” (as in “Crooked Hillary” Clinton, “Lyin” (as in “Lying Ted” Cruz or “Little” (as in “Little Marco” Rubio).

The #DerangedDonald hashtag took off on a Twitter tsunami, hitting No. 2 worldwide in a matter of hours.

“#DerangedDonald is still tending. Looks like Conway created a keeper,” said Amy Siskind in a tweet with more than 7,600 loves.

Conway added more:

Deranged Donald is at back at it again. Deranged Donald can do things like this and it’s not even the top of the news, because it gets lost beneath all of the other deranged things Deranged Donald does. # DerangedDonald

Deranged Donald has this neat job where he’s supposed to receive and read books with more accurate, highly valuable, top secret information, but he doesn’t like those books unless they have lots of pictures and tell him how great he is. # DerangedDonald

Plus Deranged Donald doesn’t really need all those books because Fox News. # DerangedDonald

Some 5,168 Twitter users retweeted his comments and brought more than 26,448 “likes.”

Trump, who normally fires back at Conway, remains strangely quiet,

Perhaps, in his own twisted way, Trump likes his new hashtag.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

