Prominent conservative attorney George Conway turned the tables on his favorite target this week, giving America’s brain-damaged, name-calling president a dose of his own medicine.
Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, gave Donald Trump a name that went viral on Twitter when he tweeted:
Deranged Donald is at back at it again. Deranged Donald can do things like this and it’s not even the top of the news, because it gets lost beneath all of the other deranged things Deranged Donald does. #DerangedDonald
Trump often applies names like “Crooked” (as in “Crooked Hillary” Clinton, “Lyin” (as in “Lying Ted” Cruz or “Little” (as in “Little Marco” Rubio).
The #DerangedDonald hashtag took off on a Twitter tsunami, hitting No. 2 worldwide in a matter of hours.
“#DerangedDonald is still tending. Looks like Conway created a keeper,” said Amy Siskind in a tweet with more than 7,600 loves.
Conway added more:
Deranged Donald is at back at it again. Deranged Donald can do things like this and it’s not even the top of the news, because it gets lost beneath all of the other deranged things Deranged Donald does.
#DerangedDonald
Some 5,168 Twitter users retweeted his comments and brought more than 26,448 “likes.”
Trump, who normally fires back at Conway, remains strangely quiet,
Perhaps, in his own twisted way, Trump likes his new hashtag.
_______________________________________________________
Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue
There’s also a new report by five university psychiatrists:
*A REPORT ON THE MUELLER REPORT*
MENTAL HEALTH ANALYSIS OF THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S REPORT ON THE INVESTIGATION INTO RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE IN THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
If One is Too Incompetent to Commit a Crime, Despite Trying Hard, Is One Competent to be President?
An Analysis of Presidential Mental Capacity
In ithe report each of the following is elaborated on and explained in detail.
A. Compromises in Comprehension
* Inability to Take in Critical Information.
* Inability to Work with Advisors.
B. Faulty Information Processing
* Mendacity
* Rigidity
* Peculiar Frequent Use of “Unfair”
* Poor Memory
C. Interferences to Sound Decision Making
* Loss of Emotional Control
* Recklessness
* Inability to Consider Consequences
D. Placing the Nation in Danger
* Danger to Self or Others
You can read it here: https://dangerouscase.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Report-on-the-Mueller-Report.pdf
I did my bit and used itr here: Decompensating, delusional and #DerangedDonald is in dire need of psychiatric assessment and possibly treatment. If he was a loved one and acted like he is you would assure he got professional from highly qualified psychotherapists like those in
@duty2warn
.
I made a photoshop of Trump sitting in a “rubber room,” you can see it here:
https://twitter.com/HalMBrown/status/1121788094422732800