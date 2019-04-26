George Conway (left) and his favorite target: #DerangedDonald.

Prominent conservative attorney George Conway turned the tables on his favorite target this week, giving America’s brain-damaged, name-calling president a dose of his own medicine.

Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, gave Donald Trump a name that went viral on Twitter when he tweeted:

Deranged Donald is at back at it again. Deranged Donald can do things like this and it’s not even the top of the news, because it gets lost beneath all of the other deranged things Deranged Donald does.

Trump often applies names like “Crooked” (as in “Crooked Hillary” Clinton, “Lyin” (as in “Lying Ted” Cruz or “Little” (as in “Little Marco” Rubio).

The #DerangedDonald hashtag took off on a Twitter tsunami, hitting No. 2 worldwide in a matter of hours.

“#DerangedDonald is still tending.  Looks like Conway created a keeper,” said Amy Siskind in a tweet with more than 7,600 loves.

Conway added more:

Deranged Donald is at back at it again. Deranged Donald can do things like this and it’s not even the top of the news, because it gets lost beneath all of the other deranged things Deranged Donald does.

Some 5,168 Twitter users retweeted his comments and brought more than 26,448 “likes.”

Trump, who normally fires back at Conway, remains strangely quiet,

Perhaps, in his own twisted way, Trump likes his new hashtag.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

DOUG THOMPSON
Doug Thompson published his first story and photo at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news and taking photos full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times in Virginia in 1965 and spent most of the past 55+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington in the 1980s, he returned to the news profession in 1992. Today, he is a contract reporter/photojournalist for BHMedia and owns Capitol Hill Blue and other news websites.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

  1. There’s also a new report by five university psychiatrists:

    *A REPORT ON THE MUELLER REPORT*

    MENTAL HEALTH ANALYSIS OF THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S REPORT ON THE INVESTIGATION INTO RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE IN THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

    If One is Too Incompetent to Commit a Crime, Despite Trying Hard, Is One Competent to be President?
    An Analysis of Presidential Mental Capacity

    In ithe report each of the following is elaborated on and explained in detail.

    A. Compromises in Comprehension

    * Inability to Take in Critical Information.
    * Inability to Work with Advisors.

    B. Faulty Information Processing

    * Mendacity
    * Rigidity
    * Peculiar Frequent Use of “Unfair”
    * Poor Memory

    C. Interferences to Sound Decision Making

    * Loss of Emotional Control
    * Recklessness
    * Inability to Consider Consequences

    D. Placing the Nation in Danger

    * Danger to Self or Others

    You can read it here: https://dangerouscase.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Report-on-the-Mueller-Report.pdf

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.