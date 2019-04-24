The toxic swamp that envelopes the corrupt and scandal-scarred administration of Donald John Trump stinks at putrid level never before seen or smelled in the halls of power in Washington, DC.

Trump added more stink with a claim that he may have the Supreme Court intervene in any attempt by Congress to impeach him.

Too bad Trump hasn’t read the Constitution, the document considered the rule of the land, that delegates impeachment proceedings to Congress, not any court — including the “Supreme One.”

“I did nothing wrong,” Trump said in his way to talking to most people, in a tweet on Twitter. “If the partisan Democs ever tried to impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only are there no ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,” there are no crimes by me at all.”

One could argue, without even a hint of irony, that Trump’s very existence is itself a high crime against humanity. He has destroyed the presidency, disgraced the nation and replaced “land of the free” with “haven for racism” and “home of the brave” with “house of ill repute.”

Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, an acknowledged expert on Constitutional law, calls Trump’s claims “idiocy.”

Tribe writes on Twitter: ““Not even a SCOTUS filled with Trump appointees would get in the way of the House or Senate.”

There’s no “get out of jail free” care for Trump.

John Wagner, writing in The Washington Post, quotes another constitutional law professor (from Georgetown), Joshua Matz, who says Trump, as usual, “reflects a profound misunderstanding.”

Adds Matz in an email:

If the President were to seek judicial intervention in that fashion, the courts would almost certainly refuse to hear the case on the ground that it is a ‘political question’ textually entrusted to Congress by the Constitution.

In an interview with the Post’s Greg Sargent, Matz adds:

In our constitutional structure, the impeachment power is mightier and more fundamental than virtually any interest that the President might raise against it.

Trump constantly claims that he knows more about everything than anybody else. In reality, he knows little about anything. He’s an uninformed, ignorant fool.

Ignoramus comes to mind. So does idiot.

Sadly, so are most of those who make up his “base.” Paranoia feeds their stupidity while bigotry drives their hatred.

“Stupid is as stupid does,” says an old English proverb that dates back to at least 1862.

Stupid is Donald Trump.

Stupid does are what happens just about every time he opens his mouth or pounds out a tweet on his phone.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...