The toxic swamp that envelopes the corrupt and scandal-scarred administration of Donald John Trump stinks at putrid level never before seen or smelled in the halls of power in Washington, DC.
Trump added more stink with a claim that he may have the Supreme Court intervene in any attempt by Congress to impeach him.
Too bad Trump hasn’t read the Constitution, the document considered the rule of the land, that delegates impeachment proceedings to Congress, not any court — including the “Supreme One.”
“I did nothing wrong,” Trump said in his way to talking to most people, in a tweet on Twitter. “If the partisan Democs ever tried to impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only are there no ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,” there are no crimes by me at all.”
One could argue, without even a hint of irony, that Trump’s very existence is itself a high crime against humanity. He has destroyed the presidency, disgraced the nation and replaced “land of the free” with “haven for racism” and “home of the brave” with “house of ill repute.”
Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, an acknowledged expert on Constitutional law, calls Trump’s claims “idiocy.”
Tribe writes on Twitter: ““Not even a SCOTUS filled with Trump appointees would get in the way of the House or Senate.”
There’s no “get out of jail free” care for Trump.
John Wagner, writing in The Washington Post, quotes another constitutional law professor (from Georgetown), Joshua Matz, who says Trump, as usual, “reflects a profound misunderstanding.”
Adds Matz in an email:
If the President were to seek judicial intervention in that fashion, the courts would almost certainly refuse to hear the case on the ground that it is a ‘political question’ textually entrusted to Congress by the Constitution.
In an interview with the Post’s Greg Sargent, Matz adds:
In our constitutional structure, the impeachment power is mightier and more fundamental than virtually any interest that the President might raise against it.
Trump constantly claims that he knows more about everything than anybody else. In reality, he knows little about anything. He’s an uninformed, ignorant fool.
Ignoramus comes to mind. So does idiot.
Sadly, so are most of those who make up his “base.” Paranoia feeds their stupidity while bigotry drives their hatred.
“Stupid is as stupid does,” says an old English proverb that dates back to at least 1862.
Stupid is Donald Trump.
Stupid does are what happens just about every time he opens his mouth or pounds out a tweet on his phone.
There’s a modern version of Godwin’s law about reference to Hitler, call it the Dunning–Kruger effect law which I’d define as the longer a comment thread gets about Trump and his supporters the more likely it is somebody will reference the Dunning–Kruger effect. Wiki defines it succinctly as: a cognitive bias in which people mistakenly assess their cognitive ability as greater than it is. It is related to the cognitive bias of illusory superiority and comes from the inability of people to recognize their lack of ability. Without the self-awareness of metacognition, people cannot objectively evaluate their competence or incompetence.
As described by social psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger, the cognitive bias of illusory superiority results from an internal illusion in people of low ability and from an external misperception in people of high ability; that is, “the miscalibration of the incompetent stems from an error about the self, whereas the miscalibration of the highly competent stems from an error about others.”
So, what would happen if the SCOTUS actually takes the impeachment case and rules in Trump’s favor? I’ll bet nothing.
And the funny thing is that resisting congressional document requests and subpoenas just drives them into impeachment. There is no chance that they don’t have that right and “high crimes and misdemeanors” is what ever they like. Trump does not get to define the term. King Trump has found an object more powerful than himself.
He’s also going to find out executive privilege does not apply when congress is investigating a possible crime, the first time he gets to court and at every judicial level after that. He has a conservative court, but really only one or two Trump partisans willing to ignore the constitution.