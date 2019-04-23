Some close to beleaguered president Donald Trump (at least the ones willing to talk off the record) say the liar-in-chief is lying again when he claims he is not worried or bothered by what a fuller review of the Mueller report reveals about his corrupt administration.

“Not even a little bit,” Trump answered Monday to a question on whether or not he is concerned.

“He’s lying,” says a former White House aide. “He’s sweating the details and they keep getting worse.”

Mueller’s report reveals White House aides who feel let down by Trump.

“He ignores loyalty with criticism and blame,” says another former aide.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen found that out when Trump dumped him after years of protection by the attorney called “his fixer” and who said he would “take a bullet” for “the Donald.”

Some have jumped ship. Other are talking and providing vital information to ongoing investigations of Trump and his misdeeds.

“Sooner or later, tyrants are always abandoned by their followers,” writes Eliot A. Cohen (no relation to the former Trump attorney), professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University, in The Atlantic.

He adds:

To be sure, Trump could hang on until the 2020 election. It is even possible, if considerably less likely, that he could be reelected and march off into a glitzy retirement at Trump properties in Florida and New Jersey, his retreat from public life punctuated only by bursts of increasingly senile bombast. But it does seem more likely than it once was that he will go down in disgrace.

Disgrace has long been a constant companion to Trump, the thrice married adulterer who squandered much of his inheritance on casinos that went bankrupt while he cheated investors, stiffed vendors and defrauded those who could not afford his schemes like the phony Trump University shut down after investigators found it was nothing but a con.

Cohen notes:

A tyrant is unloved, and although the laws and institutions of the United States have proven a brake on Trump, his spirit remains tyrannical—that is, utterly self-absorbed and self-concerned, indifferent to the suffering of others, knowing no moral restraint. He expects fealty and gives none. Such people can exert power for a long time, by playing on the fear and cupidity, the gullibility and the hatreds of those around them. Ideological fervor can substitute for personal affection and attachment for a time, and so too can blind terror and sheer stupidity, but in the end, these fall away as well.

The question, however, is whether or not American survives from what many have called the treasonous acts of his failed “leader.”

Presidential historian Joh Meacham says Trump’s actions represent “the definition of treason” by knowing of Russia’s attempts to interfere with the tainted 2016 election that made him president.

“There is a live question about whether he has been giving aid and comfort to the enemy, which is the definition of treason in the Constitution,” Meacham told former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough on the “Morning Joe” cable-TV program. “”This is an existential constitutional crisis, because it’s quite possible that the president of the United States right now is a witting or at least partially witting agent of a foreign power, and I say that with great care, but that’s a possibility.”

Meacham says that all Trump had to do was “know” about the Russian efforts and his failure to take action is, in itself, “aid and comfort” to the enemy.

Complacent Republicans in Congress, who sat on their hands, may be equally guilty of treason to the nation.

The ultimate punishment for treason against America?

It’s no longer death by firing squad. The Criminal Justice Act of 1990 set the maximum punishment for treason as life imprisonment with no parole for at least 40 years.

No wonder Trump is worried.

Instead of running for re-election, maybe Trump should be running for the border of the nearest country that does not have an extradition agreement with the United States.

There’s always Russia. Trump has often made it clear that he prefers to company of a murdering dictator than any ally of America.

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

