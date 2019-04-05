Donald Trump murders people

He kills them without remorse, without the shame he should feel and with does so with immoral prejudice.

He’s a murderer.

“Even if he’s a one-term president, Trump will have caused, directly or indirectly, the premature deaths of a large number of Americans, writes Paul Krugman of The New York Times.

Writes Krugman in the April 4 edition of the Times:

Some of those deaths will come at the hands of right-wing, white nationalist extremists, who are a rapidly growing threat, partly because they feel empowered by a president who calls them “very fine people.” Some will come from failures of governance, like the inadequate response to Hurricane Maria, which surely contributed to the high death toll in Puerto Rico. (Reminder: Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens.) Some will come from the administration’s continuing efforts to sabotage Obamacare, which have failed to kill health reform but have stalled the decline in the number of uninsured, meaning that many people still aren’t getting the health care they need. Of course, if Trump gets his way and eliminates Obamacare altogether, things on this front will get much, much worse.

In America, all but seven states have laws that consider anyone who is involved in actions that result in needless death can be charged with murder.

Trump’s actions result in unnecessary and needless death throughout America. Thousands of U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico died because Trump intentionally delayed needed rescue efforts during disasters.

Thousands have been slaughtered by the heinous white supremacists Trump emboldened by his unwillingness to condemn their actions and called them, as Krugman noted, “very fine people.”

Elsewhere in the world, Trump’s unflinching support for a murderous leader like Russia’s Vladimir Putin put a U.S. Seal of Approval on the deaths of thousands of Russian dissidents.

The same can be said of Trump’s support of North Korea’s homicidal “Supreme Leader” Kim Jong-un or his nasty habit of looking the other way at the dismemberment and murder of Jamal Khashoggi, an American citizen, by a Saudi Prince who helped the Trump family make millions on building projects.

Trump’s sleazy cutback on federal regulations on the meat industry has increased deaths from foodborne illness and the hundred of deaths from just two recent crashes of Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliners are tracing back to cutbacks by FAA regulation of the airline industry. Trump put a former Boeing senior officer in charge of the FAA.

Trump and his appointees kill children with reckless abandon. Youngster taken from their parents by reckless immigration agents acting under the president’s direction led to their deaths alone in prisons along the border.

Hundreds of children received serious and fatal injuries from Britax stroller that kept losing wheels, causing them to trip over and slam children into sidewalks and payments. When the company refused to issue a voluntary recall, a forced one was imposed until Trump appointees stopped the action.

Trump, who monitored and approved stopping the recall, offered no explanation or apology to the hundreds of parents whose children were seriously injured, their faces smashed and deformed or died.

The record is definitive and no amount of lies by his supporters to claim otherwise cannot sidetrack the truth.

Trump is a murderer and he should be punished as such.

