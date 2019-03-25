Robert Mueller’s special counsel final report decided neither Donald Trump or his campaign “colluded” or “conspired” with Russia to influence the 2016 election, which Trump won in a stunning upset.

He left the question on whether or not Trump obstructed justice open, saying it would be up to someone like Attorney General William Barr to pursue any further investigation.

Barr is ruling out any future investigations into obstruction by the Department of justice.

Democrats say they plan to push investigations, using the party’s control of the House of Representatives.

Bad idea. The Democrats should back off and let the New York Attorney General continue to probe Trump’s business dealings, his now defunct foundation and questionable expenditures in the inauguration.

Suggestions for the Democrats:

Forget chasing Trump with investigations;

Concentrate on advancing legislation;

Find a good, moderate candidate to nominate and then help him or her convince the voters to dump Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

To win in 2020, Democrats need to concentrate on key districts that control the Electoral College process. That approach should allow that process to match what the voters want.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 by three million votes — the largest winning count in any election where the electoral college voted the other way.

To get the electoral vote match the popular vote, Democrats should concentrate on key suburban districts in key states

And they need a good candidate, which Clinton was not. She too often looked tired and said asinine things like calling Trump supporters “deplorable,” which caused swing voters to turn against her.

Combining a good, moderate candidate with an aggressive legislative program can persuade enough voters — both actual and electoral college ones — to send Trump packing and, in the process, make it easier for prosecutors to put him where he belongs — in jail.

_______________________________________________________

