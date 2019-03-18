Donald Trump showed up for church in Washington, DC, Sunday — something he rarely does. For America’s current president, Sundays usually are for golf, not God.

Trump and First Lady Melania attended the Lenten service at St. John’s Episcopal Church but did not talk to reporters. Instead they returned to the White House where he continued a series of Twitter tweets filled with false information and outright lies.

Before and after the church service, Trump attacked late Senator John McCain, the “Steele dossier” that links him to Russians interests, Saturday Night Live and even Fox News Channel for displeasing him.

His tirade over Fox focused in the network’s decision to denounce host Jeanine Pirro’s attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Pirro claimed Omar, a Muslim, did not support the Constitution and questioned her wearing of a hijab.

Trump blasted Fox for “working soooo hard on being politically correct, and will only bring you down. Be strong and prosper. Be weak and die! ” Fox bumped Pirro’s show off the air Saturday night.

He went after General Motors with anther tweet:

Democrat UAW Local 1112 President David Green ought to get his act together and produce. G.M. let our Country down, but other much better car companies are coming into the U.S. in droves. I want action on Lordstown fast. Stop complaining and get the job done! 3.8% Unemployment!

In normal fashion, Trump laced his tweets with inaccuracies and lies. He claimed McCain graduated last in his class from the U.S. Navy Academy in Annapolis. While McCain was in the lower half of graduates, he was not “last in his class.”

“He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual),” Trump said of McCain. “Even the Fake News refused this garbage!”

Trump’s attacks on McCain, a Naval aviator shot down in North Vietnam and imprisoned by his captors, brought a strong response from Meghan McCain, the late senator’s daughter:

“No one will ever love you the way they loved my father,” she tweeted. “I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, after reading Trump’s latest rants, notes “Trump inspires right-wing nationalists, convinces our allies that he’s mentally unstable and trashes democratic norms.”

And Trump’s cult-style supporters, she adds, are equally pathetic:

Trump cult’s defense, nor call into question its moral calculus in accepting monstrous behavior and words (no matter how racist, unhinged and dangerous) in exchange for its own financial gain, some “law and order judges” (judges must defend law and order, but not the president, I suppose) and delight in seeing other Americans mortified, frightened or endangered by Trump’s stirring of racial, ethnic and religious animosity.

Trump’s series of Twitter rants brought a response from George T. Conway, critic of the president, as well as husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. The response summed up Trump very well:

“His condition is getting worse,” Conway wrote.

Sadly, it will continue to get worse…and worse…and worse.

