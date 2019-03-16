With the death of at least 49 people in two Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand this week by a self-declared white nationalist whose manifesto praised American president Donald Trump for helping such racism expand around the world, the quick reaction is to blame Trump for the terrorism and murders.

Trump is a beneficiary of white nationalism and used racism and bigotry to win the White House in 2016 but the hate that spilled out over social media from the killer in New Zealand existed long before Trump became a cancer on our government.

Trump’s hatred of Islam and Muslims is well documented. He claimed, falsely, that he saw “thousands of Muslims” in New Jersey cheering on video when the Twin Towers in New York fell on September 11, 2011. No such cheering occurred and the video did not exist.

He has tried outright to ban Muslims in bulk from immigrating to the United States. He embraced the white nationalists who brought violence and death to Charlottesville during a protest over removal of Confederate statues.

His racism is both well-known and documented. His company has a long history of fines for racial discrimination in handling of properties. Manages at his Casinos were ordered to keep African-American employees away from his and his nude modeling wife during their visits.

He calls African countries “shitholes.”

Trump played the inbred racism of Republicans and angry unemployed voters to give him the votes he needed to pull off his upset win in the 2016 presidential election.

Racist organizations praise his presidency and white nationalists say his actions helped bring them “out in the open” and “to the forefront” of what is happening in America today.

Nihad Awad, the National Executive Director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, says the killing of at least 49 people in a mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques was “inspired by hate mongers in the United States” and he singles out Trump as a major player in that hate.

Yes, Trump thrives on hate. So does the rapid right-wing that controls the Republican Party today. Their hate took control of Congress in 1994 when rising GOP Georgia Congressman Newt Gingrich promoted his lies-filled “Contract With America” with promises of term-limits and other needed reforms to fuel the Republican takeover of Congress in that year’s election.

Gingrich abandoned term limits as one of his first actions as the new Speaker in the House in 1995. He promised an end to padding legislation with lavish pork-barrel projects and then loaded an expensive transportation with ultra-expensive projects for Republicans.

Gingrich put an end to legislative compromises and bi-partisanship and implemented a “our way or the highway” Congress.

Gingrich, like Trump, screwed around a lot. He dumped his first wife to marry a mistress, then dumped her to marry another mistress.

Gingrich, much more than Trump, created the current right-wing leadership of the GOP. During the failed impeachment of then President Bill Clinton, Gingrich assailed the “immorality” of a president who had an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky while the Speaker was bedding an Agriculture Committee staffer who is now his wife.

Gingrich shutdown the government because he didn’t like where he was seated on Air Force One on a trip.

And his mistress back in the 1990s? She is now the American enjoy to the Vatican, an appointment by Trump as a gift to her husband, Newt Gingrich.

Hate, white nationalism, racism and bigotry has been part of America for too long. Newt Gingrich made it part of the way Congress works as his sole “accomplishment” as Speaker of the House, starting in 1994.

His actions fueled a tragic transformation in Washington that laid the foundation for someone like Donald Trump becoming president.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

