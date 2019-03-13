House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “no way” Wednesday to a last-minute Republican Senate deal that would leave President Donald Trump’s “emergency declaration” to use funding from other allocations to build his controversial “border wall.”

Pelosi said the House of Representatives will not consider a Republican bill to amend the federal national emergencies law to limit future presidencial claims of an emergency but would allow Trump’s one to stand.

“Republican Senators are proposing new legislation to allow the President to violate the Constitution just this once in order to give themselves cover,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The House will not take up this legislation to give President Trump a pass.”

