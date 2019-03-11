Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who seems more level-headed than some of her Democratic colleagues in the House of Representatives, took impeachment of president Donald Trump off the table for the foreseeable future.

Unlike some of the “scorched earth” members of the party of the jackass, Pelosi knows impeachment of Trump, no matter how guilty he appears, is not possible with a Republican Senate that covers his political butt.

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post. “And he’s just not worth it.”

Her decision is upsetting Democrats anxious to get rid of Trump as quickly as possible but their desire for impeachment doesn’t realize removing a president, even if for cause, is a long-drawn-out process. That is the nature of America’s constitutional and political system.

“Our founders gave us the strongest foundation,” Pelosi says. “All the challenges we have faced, we can withstand anything. But maybe not two [Trump] terms. So we have to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Pelosi realizes that the best chance to get rid of Trump comes at the ballot box in 2020, when Americans decide whether or not to pick a new president or give the current one a second term.

But some Democrats aren’t happy that she took impeachment off the table so strongly.

“I felt that her statement did not leave much wiggle room, and on that part, I respectfully demur,” says Rep. Gerald D. Connolly (D-VA). “I took an oath to the Constitution, not to the Democratic Party.”

Democratic committee chairman in the House will continue investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia, foreign financial leverage and questionable ties by his business and his administration as well as obstruction of justice, abuse of power or other corruption actions.

Democrats Al Green of Texas and Brad Sherman of California already had articles of impeachment drafted and want them considered by the House.

Trump also faces investigation by federal prosecutors in New York over is business operations and misuse of funds by his inaugural committee.

Is Trump unfit for office?

“Ethically unfit, intellectually unfit, curiosity-wise fit,” says Pelosi. “I don’t think he’s fit to be president of the United States.”

Pelosi and other Democrats feel the midterm elections show most Americans agree. Voters overwhelmingly voted to remove Republicans from the House of Representatives and replace them if a majority of Democrats. He hopes that tide will continue in the 2020 elections that will not only vote on the president but also for all members of the House of Representatives and about a third of the Senate.

With a large number of Democrats considering, or have already declaring, runs for president in 2020, strategists worry that too many candidates in touch-primaries will invite disparity, not unity, in the party.

“We learned in 2016 that our party needs a good candidate with broad appeal to voters nationwide,” says strategist Sam McNabb. “Hillary Clinton was not that candidate. We have to offer more.”

