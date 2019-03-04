Trump walked out at CPAC and hugged the flag, for a second he rocked it back and forth as if he was dancing with it. I could say as if humping it but that would be rude.

If Trump planned to hug the flag prior to his entrance this would have a benign psychiatric explanation. If he did it on the spur of the moment I would wonder about his impulse control. If it was something in between and he got carried away and began to rock it back and forth a few times I’d begin to be concerned. This may seem to be a small thing, however, this is what clinicians look at when they do a psychological assessment. Unfortunately, the camera didn’t move to a close-up until he had started to hug the flag. Watch the video and see what you think.

.

The flag hugging and the bulls*it comment are making worldwide headlines. What must foreigners think of us?

As a clinician, I saw numerous signs of his deteriorating mental condition and this is just from the clips I watched. I can’t stand to watch the entire two hours.

.

Knowing he won’t ever get the Nobel Prize maybe he wants to get himself on Mt. Rushmore. I made two images before I decided to write a column to go with them.

.

Journalists watched the speech and selected choice segments to report on. They’re getting paid to do this. I’m not. So I admit my impressions came from the parts I’d seen and read about.

.

Wikipedia There is a cornucopia of clinical riches here from word salad to the looseness of associations. In psychiatry speaking in word salad “may describe a symptom of neurological or psychiatric conditions in which a person attempts to communicate an idea, but words and phrases that may appear to be random and unrelated come out in an incoherent sequence instead. Often, the person is unaware that he or she did not make sense. It appears in people with dementia and schizophrenia.

.

In psychiatry, loose associations (technically dereailment, asyndesis, asyndetic thinking, knight’s move thinking, or entgleisen) is a thought disorder characterized by discourse consisting of a sequence of unrelated or only remotely related ideas. The frame of reference often changes from one sentence to the next. . “In a mild manifestation, this thought disorder is characterized by slippage of ideas further and further from the point of a discussion. Derailment can often be manifestly caused by intense emotions such as euphoria or hysteria. Some of the synonyms given above (loosening of association, asyndetic thinking) are used by some authors to refer just to a loss of goal: discourse that sets off on a particular idea, wanders off and never returns to it. A related term is tangentially—it refers to off-the-point, oblique or irrelevant answers given to questions. In some studies on creativity, knight’s move thinking, while it describes a similarly loose association of ideas, is not considered a mental disorder or the hallmark of one; it is sometimes used as a synonym for lateral thinking.” Wikipedia I could go through the speech minute by minute and parse out examples of dangerous psychopathology. I’ll never be put on an official panel to evaluate his fitness to serve on 25th Amendment evaluation because I’ve expressed too many public opinions about this, as have other mental health professionals like Bandy Lee, M.D., Lance Dodes, M.D., and John Gartner, Ph.D. the founder of the Duty to Warn group of mental health professionals, in which I was an early member. If this speech doesn’t prompt a movement to invoke the 25th Amendment among Republicans I shudder to think of what has to do in order for them to recognize he is perilously close to making a decision that will have grave irrevocable consequences. Afterword from Michael Gerson in The Washington Post: “What happens when a narcissist occupies the White House?” Most of our politics now consists of seeing the same horror from new angles. America has a president who respects no rule of morality, tradition or law that conflicts with his own immediate self-expression or gratification. His only self-limitation, apparently, is plausible deniability — a moral framework that seems to be based on old episodes of “The Sopranos.” This is narcissism that has slipped its leash, roaming wherever it wishes across the wide world, and in our heads. Years ago, I posed the question: What happens when a narcissist who thinks he is at the center of the universe is actually placed at the center of the universe? We are seeing what happens. The whole apparatus of a political party — including its legislative and religious wings — is now dedicated to the defense of one man’s feral will. Addendum: What about the Goldwater rule which says it’s unethical for psychiatrists to publicly diagnose or assess a public figure? I am not a psychiatrist and even if I were I would ignore this rule. The rule is from an association not a governmental body like a licensing board and is not binding. A psychiatrist who belongs to a professional organization has the option of quitting and it would be up to them if they did so to object to a rule they promulgated for their members. This would not affect their ability to practice. I believe mental health professionals are justified in applying the duty to warn mandate they have with their actual clients to Trump because of exigent circumstances, i.e., his disorders make him unfit and dangerous to have the power of the president. I also believe mental health professionals are in the unique position by dint of their expertise to share they knowledge of psychopathology as it applies to a president like Donald Trump so laypersons can better understand what drives his behavior. Although I am not a psychoanalyst and not a member of their association I agree with their position on the Goldwater rule: American Psychoanalytic Association Statement on “Goldwater Rule” New York – July 25th, 2017 – The American Psychoanalytic Association (APsaA) seeks to clarify statements made in a recent – The American Psychoanalytic Association (APsaA) seeks to clarify statements made in a recent article in STAT. APsaA is an autonomous mental health professional association which represents psychoanalysts from all mental health professions and academia. Our members include psychiatrists, psychoanalysts, psychologists, psychotherapists, and social workers. In an email to association members, our leadership did not encourage members to defy the “Goldwater Rule” which is a part of the ethics code of a different mental health organization, the American Psychiatric Association (APA). Rather, it articulated a distinct ethics position that represents the viewpoint of psychoanalysts. The field of psychoanalysis addresses the full spectrum of human behavior, and we feel that our concepts and understanding are applicable and valuable to understanding a wide range of human behaviors and cultural phenomenon. Our position statement regarding commenting on public figures is available here . Some of APsaA’s members are psychiatrists, and some of these psychiatrists are members of the APA and other professional organizations. Any member of a professional organization is responsible for following the ethics code of every organization they belong to. APsaA has not made any statement that would intrude in the internal rules and governance of another organization.

_______________________________________________________ Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...