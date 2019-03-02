I can see it happening, meetings across the country of RTSA, Recovering Trump Supporters Anonymous, a couple of years from now.

Mary: “Hello, my name is Mary and I supported the most corrupt president in American history.

Group: “Hello Mary.”

Mary: Thank you for the warm welcome. This is my first time here and I am so relieved to be able to talk about what my life was like when I was a huge Donald Trump supporter.

I went to his rallies. I proudly wore a MAGA hat and shouted ‘lock her up’ and cheered when Trump made racist comments and encouraged us to bully the press. I turned a blind eye to his predatory sexual behavior toward other women even though in the back of my mind I knew I’d be appalled if my daughter dated someone like him.

I saw some videos of children locked up in cages on Fox News but believed their commentators that the blame for this laid in their parent and not the cruel immigration policies of Donald Trump. I shut off compassion I should have felt for the children and parents who were only tried to save themselves from a life of fear.

I relied only on Fox News for information and never even heard about the many now proven financial crimes the president committed.

I assumed he had good reasons for cozying up to dictators like Putin and Kim and saying he believed them when they were so obviously lying. I refused to believe that the man I was so loyal to could be that gullible.

I blamed liberal Democrats for making up lies about Trump committing treason because Putin had compromising information about him even though there was no other plausible explanation for how he worked to further Russian interests over the interests of the United States.

I didn’t pay any attention to the actual qualifications of those who Trump appointed to high administration positions.

I read all of Trump’s tweets and never realized that no normal person would write the things he did. I was so blinded by my faith in him that it didn’t occur to me that Trump was a mean-spirited bully who wrote his 140 and then 280 character long Twitter diatribes at the level of a fourth grader who was failing grammar and spelling. I refused to consider that the president I loved was in need of professional mental health intervention and now here I am asking for help with my own mental health.

Perhaps the worst personal thing that my unwavering blind support of Trump led some of my best friends who tried to help me see the errors of my ways got so frustrated with me we ended decades-long friendships.

Finally, all I can say is that I am ashamed of myself for blindly supporting a man who brought our country so close to becoming a dictatorship aligned with Russia where our cherished constitutional rights were shredded and thrown away.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...