Next week it with be playing in a House of Representatives as near as your television: “The Michael Cohen Story: Beware the Lawyer Spurned.” It’s the riveting story of a president’s fixer turned felon.

Of the three hearings before HOuse committees, two will be closed and one will be open. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, announced that the Committee scheduled its public hearing with President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. This is the briefing memo.

We will never know whether President Donald Trump ever considered offering his personal attorney Michael Cohen a White House job. We will never know whether if he did consider doing so, why he decided not to.

I wonder if Donald Trump is reading the news being reported on in The New York Times about Mr. Cohen, who currently faces three years in prison, having more to tell Congress about illegal activities engaged in by Donald Trump and The Trump Foundation which have nothing to do with the Russia investigation.

According to The Times “Lanny Davis, a lawyer and adviser to Mr. Cohen, would not comment on the investigations beyond saying that his client was ‘interested in cooperating with and assisting” the prosecutors ‘in any way they believe is helpful.'” Furthermore, and highly relevant to Mr. Cohen personal is that “Federal law allows prosecutors to seek — and a judge to grant — a reduced prison term for a defendant who offers ‘substantial assistance in investigating or prosecuting another person’ within a year of being sentenced. The same rule would also allow the judge to consider assistance Mr. Cohen provided, before his sentencing, to the special counsel.”

We will never know whether Trump now regrets not assuring that Cohen was comfortably ensconced in a cushy high status and profile, albeit do-nothing, position in order to keep him silent.

Michael Cohen famously said “I would take a bullet for Donald Trump.” Here’s the context of the remark which was made during the campaign:

That wasn’t long after Steve Bannon joined the campaign, and, on his second day, according to Cohen, accused him of leaking to a reporter. “I’m thankful I sat on my hands that day,” he said. “I’m the guy who stops the leaks. I’m the guy who protects the president and the family. I’m the guy who would take a bullet for the president . . . and I told him that before he comes here with his anger and his conjectures, I strongly recommended he think twice before doing it again.” Vanity Fair

Now he is poised to become the man who, excuse the mixing of metaphors, dodged a boomerang and in doing so may be assured it will knock his former patron off his pedestal.

