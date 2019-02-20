Donald Trump has a reflexive defense against charges of wrongdoing, “it’s fake news” and when things get too hot he accuses the accusers of being enemies of the people, biased, or corrupt.

Between the reporting in The New York Times and The Washington Post, added to the revelations in Andrew McCabe’s book and in his interviews saying “where’s there’s smoke there’s fire” is a cliché so overused about the mountain of proven and circumstantial evidence implicating Trump in crimes and misdemeanors that it is useless.

Trump went after Andrew McCabe already: “Remember this, Andrew McCabe didn’t go to the bathroom without the approval of Leakin’ James Comey!.” Today he’s attacking the media.

Then in the midst of these attacks, his thought process sometimes rerails and the president throws in an unrelated attack against other enemies, for example this tweet was sandwiched between the attacks against the press this morning.

Even during this morning’s tweet storm against the media, Trump demonstrated that he was abusing presidential power to exact revenge against California for leading the state lawsuits against him: “Trump Administration Says It Will Rescind $929 Million In Funds For California High-Speed Rail. The announcement comes one day after California joined a 16-state lawsuit challenging the president’s emergency declaration to fund a border wall. HUFFPOST”

He connected the two in a tweet (top) and in another tweet (bottom).

Considering the evidence against him these diversionary tactics would be either laughable or pathetic if they weren’t effective with his brainwashed sycophants who demonstrate the same ability for rational thought as a colony of migrating lemmings.

We expect Trump’s White House shills to lie for him when they are forced to respond to the press. As for as those who rely on Fox to get their news this is their website’s front page as of 10:30 AM Wednesday morning:

You have to scroll down the sidebar to number eight to find a video about the most important news of the week: Andrew McCabe believes ‘it’s possible’ President Trump is a Russia asset and number nine a Tucker Calrson interview with Richard Painter ,who is highly critical of Trump, Former Bush ethics attorney wants President Trump removed from office using the 25th Amendment.

The fact that GOP members of Congress are still backing President Trump has moved into the realm of being accessories after the fact in crimes up to and possibly including treason.

Whoever, knowing that an offense against the United States has been committed, receives, relieves, comforts or assists the offender in order to hinder or prevent his apprehension, trial or punishment, is an accessory after the fact.

Except as otherwise expressly provided by any Act of Congress, an accessory after the fact shall be imprisoned not more than one-half the maximum term of imprisonment or (notwithstanding section 3571) fined not more than one-half the maximum fine prescribed for the punishment of the principal, or both; or if the principal is punishable by life imprisonment or death, the accessory shall be imprisoned not more than 15 years.

While congressional Republicans can never be literally charged with this crime, as long as they persist in protecting the president they are ethically and morally culpable. Eventually, they will be judged in the court of public opinion and many won’t be in office two and four years from now.

