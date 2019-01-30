This morning I clicked on The Washington Post and saw their website articles (which changed since noon EST when I took the above screen image). The polar vortex story has been replaced with a link to a film which shows the personal anguish suffered by one couple due to Trump’s travel ban, below:

The story should which send chills up and down the collective spines of every sane freedom loving American, indeed, among freedom loving people in the democratic community of nations:

The president pushed back against congressional testimony by intelligence officials, tweeting, “Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” John Wagner and

Another story down the page proves that Trump lay lie to his anti-immigrant rhetoric and shows that thinks the rules apply to everyone but himself.

Trump’s company plans to expand check of employees’ legal status The decision to use the E-Verify program is the first acknowledgment that President Trump’s private business has failed to fully check the work status of all its employees, despite his claims otherwise during the 2016 campaign.

Better late than never, Trump only decides to enforce the rules he demands every other business comply with and then fires loyal employees who have worked for him for years.

Then there’s the story about the killer polar vortex which Trump thinks is worth joking about in a tweet.

The science ignorant president thinks it proves climate change isn’t real.

Polar vortex unleashes a relentless, bone-deep freeze on the Midwest

Nearly 90 million people are likely to experience temperatures at or below zero in the Midwest and New England. The historic cold has already been blamed for at least one death, and it has caused statewide declarations of emergency, school closures and flight cancellations across the country.

In Chicago, the high could reach minus-14 degrees, the coldest in city’s history<

Photos: Midwest braces for record-breaking cold

There’s an article about the “5,000 troops” John Bolton reveal which I wrote about yesterday.

Trump and his aides offer glimpses of their private notes — no matter how revealing< Critics say it reflects pervasive carelessness from a White House that eschews process and preparation in favor of the president’s impulsiveness and disdain for protocol.

Then we have the angry Trump acting like a recalcitrant child. Trump warns lawmakers would be ‘wasting their time’ if they do not discuss border wall money

The message came as a bipartisan committee was set to meet in hopes of brokering a compromise over border security funding and averting another shutdown.

Finally there’s a story about how Trump’s trade policies have real world consequences.

Chinese maker of radios for police, firefighters struggles to outlast Trump trade fight

In Washington, Hytera has emerged as the latest symbol of the unfair trade practices the president says tilt trade with Beijing against American firms — and may now threaten U.S. national security.

What these stories add up to is an indictment of the president as both unfit, incompetent, and dangerous.

Unfortunately this is not the kind of indictment a grand jury can issue. In a rational world it would be an indictment in the court of public opinion. I can say with confidence that the typical Trump voter doesn’t read The Washington Post. However, The Washington Post is must reading for members of Congress. That they could continue to read the articles about Trump’s incompetence, ignorance, mental instability, connections to Russia and unreported tête-à-têtes with Putin, etc. in respected media (most recently in the Financial Times), and also hear about wrongdoings during the campaign in closed congressional hearings, and still support him shows that they are as unfit to serve the best interests of the country as the president.

