Trump reopened the government for three weeks in a speech that offered more fear-mongering about immigrants. He talked about hundreds of thousands of criminals being apprehended and released (but not, he said, into the districts of Democratic members of Congress). We need a fact check on this. He wants us to believe he is protecting the homeland by keeping criminals and undesirables out of the country.

Besides trying to instill fear and loathing Trump apparently thought he could show some empathy for talking about the horrors of human trafficking.

This gave us a window into another aspect of Trump’s perverse mind (we already knows how he derived pleasure from grabbing unsuspecting women by their private parts) is how he described in gruesome detail the way women were brought across the border in the backs of vans in the human trafficking trade with their mouths duct taped shut so at times they couldn’t breath. The fact this experts have disputed this hasn’t stopped him from repeating the stories.

This wasn’t the first time he made references to women who were duct taped. The Washington Post reports in”Trump again mentioned taped-up women at the border. Experts don’t know what he is talking about:”

Updated Jan. 25th “Women are tied up, they’re bound, duct tape put around their faces, around their mouths, in many cases they can’t even breathe,” he said in the Rose Garden while discussing a deal to temporarily end the partial government shutdown. “They’re put in the backs of cars or vans or trucks.” Experts say Trump’s claims are ‘divorced from reality.’ His comment Friday was at least the second time he has mentioned taped-up women since The Post initially published this story on Jan. 17, bringing the total number of statements on taped-up women to at least 10 times in 22 days.

We know there is a lot going on in Trump’s dirty mind when it comes to women. But this seems to indicate he has, let’s say, a fixation on bondage fantasies.

The Post, noting that experts say these descriptions have no basis in reality, goes on:

In Trump’s telling, the adhesive is sometimes blue tape. Other times it is electrical tape or duct tape. In some instances, the descriptions are more salacious and graphic. “Human trafficking — grabbing women, in particular — and children, but women — taping them up, wrapping tape around their mouths so they can’t shout or scream, tying up their hands behind their back and even their legs and putting them in a back seat of a car or a van — three, four, five, six, seven at a time,” the president said in the Cabinet Room on Jan. 11.

What must the British think about our president’s fantasy life? This is from The Guardian: “Ex-Prosecutor Says Trump’s Graphic Rants About Duct Taped Women ‘Is Imagination Land.’ Watch video.It is noteworthy that these remarks weren’t on the teleprompter script.

At one point during his remarks, the teleprompter in the White House Rose Garden reportedly stopped as it read “Talk about Human Trafficking.” For roughly two minutes, Trump gave a graphic description of women bound and with duct tape covering their mouths.

From The Daily Grind: reporting on Trump’s speech to the Farm Bureau (featured photo), “In Gory Speech To Kids, Trump Says Women’s Face, Hair, Hands Taped, Thrown ‘In Back Seat Of Cars.’

Speaking in New Orleans, Trump told the audience: “Women and children are being ruthlessly exploited at our southern border by vicious coyotes. Who would think of this? Human traffickers. Now when you hear the words ‘human traffickers,’ you think about a thousand years ago, two thousand years ago. You wouldn’t think. It’s worse today in the world, it’s a world problem than it’s ever been. And the reason it’s worse is because of the internet, They target young women. They target young children. The internet. and they come in through our southern border into our country.”

He continued: “And they’ll have women taped, their mouths with duct tape, with electrical tape. They tape their face, their hair, their hands behind their back, their legs. They put ’em in the back seat of cars and vans, and they don’t come in through your port of entry. Cuz you’d see them, you couldn’t do that. They come in through our border where we don’t have any barriers or wall.

This is what Aaron Rupar who is an editor at ThinkProgress tweeted: TRUMP’s disturbing rape fantasy: “Women are tied up. They are bound. Duct tape put around their faces… in many cases, they cannot even breathe. They are put in the backs of cars or vans or trucks. They don’t go through port of entry. They make a right turn into the US.”

The Star is Canada’s largest online news site. Here’s what our neighbors to the north read about Trump on Jan. 15th, ten days before he brought up his duct tape fantasy before a huge audience anticipating his decision about the government shutdown: “Trump’s tales about gagged women are misleading Americans about human trafficking, experts say.”

“They tape their face, their hair, their hands behind their back, their legs. They put them in the back seat of cars and vans, and they go — they don’t come in through your port of entry, because you’d see them. You couldn’t do that,” he said in his speech to the American Farm Bureau on Monday. Six trafficking experts from around the U.S. told the Star that they had met no trafficking victims who had suffered anything like the experience Trump described. These experts said such border kidnappings might occur on rare occasions but are, at most, extremely uncommon — a tiny fraction not only of all U.S. trafficking cases, many of which involve U.S. citizens who never cross a border, but of the subset of cases involving women brought in through Mexico.

If Trump has bondage fantasies or engages in consensual S&M sexual activities it would be no big deal. However, his insensitivity in making this a talking point on national television is a big deal. Somebody should tell him that children are watching and he is describing the stuff that could become a little girl’s nightmare.

