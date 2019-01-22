Trump made clear he could not provide moral leadership for the nation. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Cliff Sims, former White Communications aide, saw Donald Trump up close during his time in the West Wing and is now telling the world about America’s unhinged president.

Sims new book, Team of Vipers, goes on sale next week, It contains passages that describe:

President Trump watched on television, increasingly angry as House Speaker Paul D. Ryan criticized his handling of the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. He held the remote control “like a pistol” and yelled for an assistant to get the Republican leader on the phone. “Paul, do you know why Democrats have been kicking your ass for decades? Because they know a little word called ‘loyalty,’ ” Trump told Ryan, then a Wisconsin congressman. “Why do you think Nancy [Pelosi] has held on this long? Have you seen her? She’s a disaster. Every time she opens her mouth another Republican gets elected. But they stick with her . . . Why can’t you be loyal to your president, Paul?” The tormenting continued. Trump recalled Ryan distancing himself from Trump in October 2016, in the days after the “Access Hollywood” video in which he bragged of fondling women first surfaced in The Washington Post.

“I remember being in Wisconsin and your own people were booing you,” Trump told him, according to former West Wing communications aide Cliff Sims. “You were out there dying like a dog, Paul. Like a dog! And what’d I do? I saved your ass.” –Reported by Philip Rucker of The Washington Post

Sims considers himself “a true believer in Trump” but tells stories of a president with “expletive-filled scenes of chaos, dysfunction and duplicity.”

“It’s impossible to deny how absolutely out of control the White House staff — again myself included — was at times,” he writes. He details a Keystone Kops comedy scene on Trump’s first day in office with the new president obsessed with news coverage on how small the crowd appeared at his inauguration.

At Trump’s direction, then press secretary Sean Spicer dictated a response with “a torrent of expletives with a few salient points scattered in between.”

Trump, Sim writes, sent Spicer before the press with a statement where nobody checked the facts. Spicer walked ‘into an execution,” he notes.

Trump, Sims says, drew up an “enemies list” of his own staff. “We’re going to get rid of all the snakes, even the bottom feeders,” Trump said.

Sims calls Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway “the American Sniper of West Wing marksmen” and wrote that her goal is “surivval over all others, including the president.”

Sims describes the 11-day tenure of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director as a “fire-breathing dragon that has just returned from laying waste to the unsuspecting peasants in the village.”

Even Trump thought Scaramucci was a too far out. Sims quoted Trump as saying:

Can you believe this guy? He’s completely out of his mind — like on drugs or something — totally out of his mind. We’ll figure it out, but this guy is crazy.



