On a day with a relatively-free schedule, president Donald Trump had just two minutes to visit the Martin Luther King memorial in Washington, lay a wreath along with Vice President Mike Pence, and make brief remarks to reporters that failed to mention the slain civil rights leader or his memory.

“Good morning, everybody. Great day. Beautiful day. Thank for your being here. Appreciate it,” Trump said before he headed for the presidential limo.

The unannounced visit apparently came after public criticism when the president’s daily schedule showed nothing to honor the holiday.

Trump ignored questions about the government shutdown and headed back to the limo to get out of the 19-degree weather in frigid Washington.

“Disgraceful,” said Michael Larky in a comment posted to Politico’s story on the quick trip. “How do people support this weirdo?”

Scott Hendricks noted that “it was two minutes more than he gave the troops in Arlington this year.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts appeared at a breakfast in Boston to honor the memory of Dr. King and noted:

As we speak, our government is shut down for one reason: So that the president of the United States can fund a monument to hate and division along our southern border,”

DOUG THOMPSON
Doug Thompson published his first story and photo at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news and taking photos full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times in Virginia in 1965 and spent most of the past 55+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington in the 1980s, he returned to the news profession in 1992. Today, he is a contract reporter/photojournalist for BHMedia and owns Capitol Hill Blue and other news websites.

