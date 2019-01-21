On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday Jake Tapper asked Rudy Giuliani “So it’s possible that … President Trump talked to Michael Cohen about his testimony?”

Giuliani responded “I don’t know if it happened or didn’t happen. And so what if he talked to him about it?”

I can’t give Trump’s television lawyer credit for this extraordinary legal defense. The history books will note that Trump came up with it himself. It happened in a campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa on January 23, 2016 when he pointed his finger like a gun and said “I could stand In the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” The full comment was “You know what else they say about my people? The polls, they say I have the most loyal people. Did you ever see that? Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay? It’s like incredible.”

No matter what crimes Trump is proved to have committed with evidence so compelling even his hardest of hard-core supporters believe he did the dirty deeds it won’t matter to them.

Conspire with the Russian to rig the election? That’s the easiest one to excuse because after all, if the Russians helped him win the election these MAGA-maggots would say “hooray for them.”

As for the oft-repeated claim in both speech and tweet of “no collusion” there’s Rudy’s “Trump campaign staff may have colluded with Russians even if Trump did not — but then, collusion isn’t a crime” and Trump’s Dec. 21st tweet “’Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun . . . No Collusion.’” Smoking gun evidence, or smocking gun, is usually prima facie evidence of guilt, but once again, so what!

Doing favors for Putin, doing his dirty work to destabilize American in the world? Why not? These lickspittle flunkies not only don’t care about his Putin-friendly statements and actions like threatening to pull out of NATO, shafting allies by levying tariffs, his alienating our allies, and arcane subjects like Ukraine and Crimea. Who cares about his revealing secrets to Russian and cozying up to a brutal dictator who has his detractors murdered? If these authoritarian leader worshipping Trumpers lived in Russia they be Putiners.

Now Rudy is saying that Trump pursued deals to build a hotel in Russia “up to the 2016 election” but then again even if this was illegal, and even though Trump lied about it numerous times, so what!

As for paying off an adult movie star and a Playboy model to keep quiet to help him win the election, great! Who cares about breaking stupid election laws if it gets your racist and xenophobic candidate into the Oval Office. Besides, all those envious randy men who voted for him wish they could have been in his custom-made Italian shoes, you know, the size 12 shoes for his size 8 feet with the one inch lifts in them to make sure he’s the tallest man in the room with the exception of James Comey. (I found this on the website Quora and don’t know if it’s true, but I choose to believe it.)

If he made a fortune off of being president and broke some obscure clause in the Constitution, and we know he did, we are talking about fans of “The Apprentice” who voted for a reality TV pretending to be a business genius, and whose tagline was a gleeful “you’re fired.” Like they could give a shit about emoluments.

As for the most recent allegation that he directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress, Congress, really, if anyone among this crew of brainwashed sycophants think there’s anything wrong in the slightest to lying to Congress let them stand and be laughed out of the peanut gallery.

The “so what” defense would never hold up in a court anyplace in a sane world. No ethical honest jury with any common sense would find him not guilty. However, with Alan Derschowitz, another Trump defender, helped O.J. Simpson walk free.

