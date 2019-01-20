This is what Trump proposed in his speech:

– $5.7 billion to add 230 miles of steel barrier along the border.

– $805 million for drug detection technology and canine units.

– $800 million in humanitarian assistance for migrants.

– The hiring of an additional 2,750 border agents and other personnel.

– $563 million in funding for the immigration court system and the hiring of 75 new judges.

– Three years of legal protections for so-called “Dreamers,” a group of about 700,000 immigrants who entered the country illegally as children.

– Three years of extended protections for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients, a group of about 300,000 nationals from designated countries affected by armed conflict, natural disaster, or other strife.

I don’t even think a border barrier whose purpose is to discourage people from trying to cross or making it more diffiuclt for them to cross for whatever reason along the border is even necessary. I think a simple chainlink fence delinating the border is all that we should have.

I think we should have the same border as we do with Canada:

Canada and the United States share the world’s longest international border. Officially called the International Boundary, it’s known as the “world’s longest undefended border” because of the friendly relationship between the U.S. and Canada and because there’s no wall separating the countries – just checkpoints at highway crossings. There are rules, however, about traversing the border from either direction. The Canada Border Services Agency solely determines entry into Canada, in accordance with Canadian laws. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also imposes rules on American citizens returning to the U.S. from Canada. (From USA Today)

This being said, here’s my proposal for the Democrats.

It probably would add up to more than $5.7 billion. The last bargaining point wouldn’t cost anything. I add features which emphasize addressing and providing a start to remedying the humanitarian crisis which Trump has caused.

– Money for added structures along border areas where such barriers made sense according to unbiased experts would be what made sense, as determined by unbiased experts. In December 2018 then House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer suggested that $1.6 billion was an agreeable figure for border security so long as the language does not require it to be spent on the wall. (RollCall)

– Enough money, again as determined by experts, for drug detection technology, canine units, DEA undercover agents to work with Mexican drug police, informant money, forensic technology including drone and satellite surveillance, and support staff

– The funding for humanitarian assistance for migrants would be, once again, as determined by experts, and would likely include medical, educational, social services, teachers, teacher aides, and other support personnel and vastly improved infrastructure. There would be no tents. There would modern livable air-conditioned facilities. Gone would be the cages! The would be an absolute and clear law that families are never separated. This isn’t Ellis Island.

– As for the hiring of an additional 2,750 border agents, I’d also want the number to be reviewed by outside experts and not just take the word of those within the agency as to how many new staff they need.

— As for funding for the immigration court system and the hiring of new judges I also would want the number needed to be determined by experts in immigration law and not locked in to Trump’s proposed number of 75. The entire system should be evaluated to make sure it employes enough paralegals, social workers, and other supports staff, plus has the appropriate infrastructure.

– Permanent legal protections for “Dreamers.” The would be the same as the much hated by Ann Coulter “amnesty.” In addition to allowing undocumented Dreamers to life without fear of deportation I would offer a clear expedited path to citizenship. This could come with two years of public service in professions including but not limited to medical, education, social services, libraries, or miliary service. It would offer automatic citizenship when completed. Four years of volunteer work for service agencies also would assure permanent citizenship.

– Permanent protections for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients, a group of about 300,000 nationals from designated countries affected by armed conflict, natural disaster, or other strife during which time they could get on the same citizenship track as described above for dreamers.

Reimburse all federal workers affected by the shutdown, whether they had to work without pay or were furloughed, for wages not paid with 6% interest.

Instruct the Senate to pass a bill for protections for the Special Counsel investigation to assure independence.

