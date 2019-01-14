Following the revelations over the weekend about Trump and Russia two powerful members of the Republican party took to the airwaves to defend their president. Here are two examples. The first one deserves some kind of award as the best meme so far in 2019.

“This is not a traditional president. He has unorthodox means but he is president of the United States. It’s pretty much up to him in terms of who he wants to read into his conversations with world leaders,” Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis. left in photo) said Sunday the CNN show “State of the Union.”

Breaking down this meme, “Trump is not a traditional president.” Oh, really? There has never been a president remotely like him and this is supposed to be a good thing? It beggars the imagination to think that the Chair of Homeland Security Committee actually believes this.

“He has unorthodox means.” We are asked to believe this is a good thing? Muhammad Ali was a unorthodox boxer what with his rope-a-dope, dance like a butterfly and sting like a bee, but he was The Champ. Trump is just-a-dope. Trump dances like an orange proboscis monkey (image) and stinks like a skunk.

Johnson went on to claim that if anyone conspired with the Russians it was the Democrats saying “I’ve not seen any evidence of collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia. I have seen evidence of collusion between Democrats and Russia with the Steele dossier. We still don’t have the information on that, so there are a host of questions outstanding on all sides of the issue.” This is patently absurd. The Democrats funded the Steele investigation at least in part however this is not collusion. Besides nothing in the Steele dossier has been disproven.

Meanwhile the number one House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif. right in photo) on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” said “I know what the president likes to do. He likes to create a personal relationship, build that relationship, even rebuild that relationship like he does with other world leaders.”

He is referring to building a relationship with Putin whose mission is to undermine American democracy and our relationship with our allies. McCarthy conveniently neglects to say Trump hasn’t managed to build productive personal relationships with world leaders in Democratic countries with the exception of Bibi Netanyahu who may be indicted on corruption charges and who formed the most right-wing government in Israeli history in 2016.

This is how Senator Richard J. Durbin, (D, ILL) put it on ABC’s “This Week.” “Why is he so chummy with Vladimir Putin, this man who is a former K.G.B. agent, never been a friend to the United States, invaded our allies, threatens us around the world and tries his damnedest to undermine our elections?… Why is this President Trump’s best buddy? I don’t get it.” Durbin probably knows the answer to the question. It is that in some way, shape, or form Trump has sold out the United States to Russia.

Here’s how “Strobe” Talbott III, American foreign policy analyst associated with Yale University and the Brookings Institution, who served as the Deputy Secretary of State from 1994 to 2001 put it in Politico: “Whether he knows it or not, Trump is integral to Putin’s strategy to strengthen authoritarian regimes and undermine democracies around the world. This unprecedented aberration defiles what America stands for at home and abroad; it alienates and disturbs our allies; and—if it is allowed to persist—it will jeopardize our security.”

What the tainted Republicans Johnson and McCarthy and others seem to have concluded is that Trump probably did commit treason, but they don’t give a rat’s ass and they will twist logic and make excuses for him as long as it suits their purposes.

When asked to respond to the most recent reporting breaking today in The Washington Post in “Revelations about Manafort’s 2016 interactions with Russian associate show special counsel’s intense focus on Russia contacts” they will try to say, as Trump has done, that his campaign manager was an inconsequential member of his team. Here’s the gist of the article:

The new information about Manafort indicates Mueller has been exploring what he may have communicated to Russians while working for Trump. And it serves as a stark reminder that as Trump was offering Russia-friendly rhetoric on the campaign trail, his White House bid was led for a time by a man with long-standing ties to powerful Russian figures. Even as he was working for the Trump campaign, Manafort continued to communicate with Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian employee of his consulting business who the FBI says was linked to Russian intelligence, prosecutors said in court papers last year.

These Republicans are aiding and abetting a traitor.

