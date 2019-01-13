If you only read the Washington Post and don’t watch the television news or read the New York Times or other papers, and haven’t talked to your friends who do, you might not know that there’s an incredible story about a sitting president of the United States having been under suspicion for being a Russian asset, a traitor.

The New York Times has been working on this story for months and they got the scoop. It is the top story in both online and in their print edition:

Apparently jealousy is alive and thriving at The Washington Post because they ignored the story that those who watch MSNBC have been hearing about ever since it broke during the Rachel Maddow Show last night.

Here’s their print edition:

Here’s their online edition (which I pay to read) complete with wasted space on advertising, which is not worthy of a newspaper of their reputation and caliber”

Finally, at about 10:30 AM, they posted their own story with one reference to the NY Times: “The counterintelligence component of the Trump investigation was first reported by the New York Times.”

I might begrudgingly accept their advertising if they had the class and good grace to at least put a story the New York Times reporting below the fold.

There is no such tacky competition on websites. For example HUFFPOST: FBI Probed Whether Trump Was Working For Russia After Comey Firing: Report – Law enforcement officials launched an investigation into whether the president was secretly working on Russia’s behalf, according to The New York Times.

…. The Daily Beast: “Ex-FBI Officials Say Spy Inquiry into President Trump Is ‘Uncharted Territory’ — If the Times’ story is right, retired agents and officials say that means the highest levels of Justice and the FBI knew the president was—and may still be—under investigation.”

and Politico’s “Swamp Diary Week 86: FBI’s Blockbuster Probe of Trump’s Loyalty Revealed,” for example.

Even Fox News features the story albeit and not unexpectedly with a very different slant: “Trump slams ‘total sleaze’ Comey, ‘corrupt’ FBI leaders, after report bureau launched probe after director’s ouster.”

I have to give them credit for not burying the story since it is the top story on their website:

I don’t think anyone can be totally informed about national and international events if they don’t read both the New York Times and The Washington Post. I subscribe to both and understand not everyone is able to shell out about $20 a month to read all their articles and columns. Fortunately whenever either paper breaks a major story it is covered elsewhere, often minutes after it goes online on MSNBC (which happened last night), and within hours on websites like those I referenced here.

(I wrote my Capitol Hill Blue column about the story last night right after I read the NY Times article while it was being discussed on MSNBC.)

