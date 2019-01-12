Trump’s Tweets so far this morning from earliest to most recent:

1) Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze!

Update: This is how, three hours later, James Comey, resonded to this Tweet:

2) …Funny thing about James Comey. Everybody wanted him fired, Republican and Democrat alike. After the rigged & botched Crooked Hillary investigation, where she was interviewed on July 4th Weekend, not recorded or sworn in, and where she said she didn’t know anything (a lie),…(3)….the FBI was in complete turmoil (see N.Y. Post) because of Comey’s poor leadership and the way he handled the Clinton mess (not to mention his usurpation of powers from the Justice Department). My firing of James Comey was a great day for America. He was a Crooked Cop……(4) …..who is being totally protected by his best friend, Bob Mueller, & the 13 Angry Democrats – leaking machines who have NO interest in going after the Real Collusion (and much more) by Crooked Hillary Clinton, her Campaign, and the Democratic National Committee. Just Watch!

5) I have been FAR tougher on Russia than Obama, Bush or Clinton. Maybe tougher than any other President. At the same time, & as I have often said, getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. I fully expect that someday we will have good relations with Russia again!

6) Lyin’ James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter S and his lover, agent Lisa Page, & more, all disgraced and/or fired and caught in the act. These are just some of the losers that tried to do a number on your President. Part of the Witch Hunt. Remember the “insurance policy?” This is it!

This is how James Comey responded to being referenced five times in Trump’s Tweets:

He also Tweeted about the wall this morning. I am only including his “I am not a Traitor Tweets:”

On Tweet #5 when he says he fully expects that someday we will have good relations with Russia again I wish someone would ask him when the last time we had good relations with them was. I think we would have to go back to World War II when we were both fighting the Nazis.

This reminds my of the MAGA question: when does Trump think America was great? Was it before the Civil War? Was it when the robber barons had more power than the government?

Trump conveniently ignores that the FBI already was seriously concerned about evidence suggesting that he and Russia were working together and were already considering opening an investigation before his firing of Comey. This was the final straw.

Trump demonstrates convoluted defensive reasoning (really lack thereof) and ignorance of what it takes to open a counterintelligence investigation of a high government official (and multiply that tenfold when it is a president.) My understanding is that this would have required approval at the highest level of the FBI and the DOJ.

I won’t be the first and I won’t be the last to say Trump is behaving the way an unhinged guilty person would.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...