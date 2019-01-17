We knew Trump would be a disaster as president, but we didn’t know that he would bring to Washington a disease as deadly and contagious as cholera. It is a disease that has led the international community of democratic nations to want to quarantine us until a cure can be found.

Trump promised to drain the swamp. Many Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans have repeatedly noted that he did the opposite. However, as a former cranberry grower with a 50 acre swamp in his backyard I can say that swamps don’t really stink. They actually filter water into the aquifer. A swamp is a self-regulating ecosystem as long as nonindigenous species, plants or animals, aren’t introduced (for example pythons in the Everglades).

When Trump moved into Washington he was a member of an alien species bent on destroying the norms of government and we now think enabling the Putin agenda. Like a queen carpenter ant, he hatched and continues to hatch hoards of underlings.They are chewing away the pillars of our republic. Where’s Orkin when you need them?

The elected Tea Party Republicans enabled him, and other Republicans who saw him as a means to advancing their agenda while ignoring the fact that he was a demented destructor of democratic norms and rational decision-making.

Aside from the 99.99% surety that Trump was either a willful or witless tool of Putin, we see almost every day that he has the reverse Midas touch, everything and everyone coming close to him turns into a ghoul.

In no particular order here are some of the stories out in the last day or two not having to do with William Barr which show how Trump has attracted the worst of the worst to Washington, and has enabled their worst instincts to flourish.

This example doesn’t have to do with William Barr per se, but rather this is about Lindsay Graham during the Barr hearing. Wednesday he questioned Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP. Johnson had testified that William Barr’s views on race and discrimination were “singularly disqualifying.” First he attached the NAACP for being too partisan and being allied with the Democratic party. Graham feigned puzzlement as to why Republicans got such low ratings. Graham has the highest NAACP rating at 22%. “I disagree with your scorecard rating, that I’m not a racist and I certainly don’t know how to close this gap — I’d like to,” he said, adding “you got to ask yourself, why does every conservative on this committee — the best I can do is to get 22?” (Graham quotes from RawStory) 22%! This must mean the NAACP is prejudiced against Republicans not of whom have a racist bone in their bodies.

Mitch McConnell hiding his nasty self behind senatorial decorum still shows what the hidden beast beneath the surface really looks like. He says in so many words that Nancy Pelosi doesn’t care about the nation’s security saying it takes “a back seat to the political whims of the far left. Here in the Senate my Democratic colleagues have an important choice to make. They could stand with common sense border experts, with federal workers and with their own past voting records, by the way, or they could continue to remain passive spectators complaining from the sidelines, as the Speaker refuses to negotiate with the White House,” McConnell said from the Senate floor. (The Hill)

Moving to lesser Trump players, we have his appointment as acting-EPA director who only qualification is having been a coal (how can we forget “beautiful clean coal”) company lobbyist denying climate change, and the why am I not surprised revelation that Karen Pence is teaching at a so-called Christian which discriminates against LGBTQ people in its job application and says LGBTQ kids aren’t welcome.

We have news that a “self-described white supremacist, who harassed Vermont state lawmaker Ruqaiyah “Kiah” Morris with so many racist messages that she resigned her post last fall, showed up at a press conference on Monday where she was speaking about that harassment.” (HUFFPOST)

Then learn from the Washington Post that a new lightning rod for hate, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, prompted conservative commentator Candace Owens to write “was so fiscally irresponsible that she hadn’t saved up enough money to rent an apartment in the Washington D.C. area.” If this wasn’t enough “Republicans Ed Rollins and Rush Limbaugh recently dismissed Ocasio-Cortez as a ‘little girl'” and added a racial dog whistle calling the woman of Puerto Rican descent “some young uppity.” “The Washington Examiner’s Eddie Scarry tweeted a photo of her in November and wrote that she doesn’t ‘look like a girl who struggles.’ The Daily Caller promoted what it described as a possible ‘nude selfie’ of her last week before walking back its headline” which was fake.

No list would be complete without mentioning Steve King who felt enabled to push his envelope of hate further and further because in Trump-world being a white nationalist is a badge of honor. Finally stripped of his committee memberships by House Republicans he’ll remain until the end of his term knowing in his black heart of hearts that he has many colleagues who feel the same way he does.

Here’s another example of racists feeling empowered. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) included a group called the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) in its watch list of hate groups since 2016, following what it called the group’s “repeated circulation of white nationalist and antisemitic writers.” They are now suing the SPLC saying that they “oppose higher levels of immigration for sound public policy reasons, not because of any animus toward immigrants as human beings.” Read more about this in The Daily Beast.

And then there’s national park wrecker and Interior Department megalomanic Ryan Zinke who managed to find a golden parachute on the way out of the White House. He snagged a job which he appears to be as unqualified for as he was for his previous job. He’s now a senior vice president for the blockchain investment firm Artillery One, a company which has expressed a lack of concern with any ethical questions about hiring him. “Zinke, who in the past has touted his bachelor’s degree in geology, will be making his first appearance for the firm at a cryptocurrency conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland.” (Think Progress)

Trump’s disease has even infected part of the usually removed from political influence General Services Administration (GSA). They admitted they gave Trump a pass by ignoring his potential violation of the Constitution, for failing to consider whether the lease of the Old Post Office Building to create the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

I suppose they could be excused because of the way Attorney General nominee William Barr responded when Diane Feinstein asked him about evidence that Trump profited personally from being president, tacking on to her question “… including the emoluments clause of the Constitution.”

Barr’s answer was astounding: “I … Well … I think there’s a dispute about what the emoluments clause relates to. I had not personally researched the emoluments clause. I can’t even tell you what it says at this point.” (Read more in AlterNet)

Here’s one from the bottom of page six which still shows how Trump and his minions way of denying the obvious has moved into show business. Racist Roseanne Barr is now claiming ‘a large part’ of the reason she was fired is because she’s Jewish.

While on the subject of show business, I would be remiss is passing over this new story about Darla Shine, wife of former Fox News executive Bill Shine who was hired as Trump’s deputy chief of staff for communications. RawStory reports that “on January 15 called CNN host Erin Burnett “pompous” after the anchor said comments that First Lady Melania Trump should make salads are ‘sexist.’” She also complained over the weekend that she was “put in 24 hour Twitter jail” for calling Trump mistress Stormy Daniels a “skank.” This came from the wife of the man who enabled a culture of sexual harrassment to exist at Fox News.

Moving up the White House food chain literally to the man who, if he avoids being impeached along with Trump as he should be, is a travesty of insensitivity coming from the pasty faced sycophant-in-chief. You’ve seen him in dozens of photographs. He’s is always pictured standing behind Trump standing to his right gazing at the back of his head as if he’s seeing the face of Jesus in his orange hair. The vice president made the news today with the empathy and sensitivity of a Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday proudly proclaimed to an audience of America’s most senior diplomats that “ISIS has been defeated” and “the caliphate has crumbled.” Yet he failed to mention that just hours before, ISIS had claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Syria that killed at least 15 people, including several US military service members. The carnage didn’t deter Pence from making his triumphant speech earlier in the day, though, even though he had reportedly been briefed on the attack beforehand. Describing Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, Pence also told the audience, “No longer will the United States government pursue grandiose, unrealistic notions at the expense of the American people. Instead, President Trump is putting our nation’s security and prosperity first, and he always will.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...