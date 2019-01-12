If you were watching MSNBC in discussing the article everyone in the media, except on Fox News, is alarmed about. Phases like “absolutely extraordinary” were some of the milder utterances.

You heard commentators comparing Trump to Benedict Arnold when the hosts and guests expressed their grave opinions about what was reported.

If you were watching Fox News you would have heard Tucker Carlson introduce Trace Gallagher with a hissing comment about the NY Times article about the FBI opening an investigation into whether Trump was “seeee-cretly a Russian agent.” He repeated Giuliani’s disclaimer which made no sense, but then what does anything Rudy ever says make sense?

HuffPost, which summarized the NY Times article, reported what Giuliani said:

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the Times he didn’t know of that probe while also downplaying it.

“The fact that it goes back a year and a half and nothing came of it that showed a breach of national security means they found nothing,” Giuliani said.

Then this is how Tucker Carlson spun the breaking news about the FBI opening a counter-intelligence investigation into Trump’s wittingly or unwittingly being working for Russia and their interests. Brian Williams replayed the following saying this was probably a preview of how the White House would deal with the revelations.

So if you’re keeping track at home, and get a pen and paper, because this is worth remembering, this is why you should never criticize the FBI.

You think it’s your birthright as an American, you can do it, wouldn’t try it though,they might open an investigation into you without your knowledge into something appalling, maybe it’s beating your wife maybe it’s dealing fentanyl to kids maybe it’s betraying your country in some alliance to Vladimir Putin, you don’t need to have done it but two years later they can always leak two years later that they were investigating you for a crime they didn’t commit or they found no evidence you committed and they never charged you for it.

It doesn’t matter because you were discredited. Don’t criticize the FBI, very unwise. (My transcription)

Chuck Rosenberg is the former acting head of the DEA. On “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” he said this was a deeply and profoundly troubling statement.

Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director, expressed concern that the mercurial president might act out to try to shut down the Mueller investigation.

Here I thought this would be a quiet weekend with the only breaking news possibly that Trump would declare a national emergency.

Now I expect that the trending search word on Google and Wikipedia will be treason.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...