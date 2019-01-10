Trump’s ranting this morning must have driven Bill Shine crazy. I doubt he will last in the job for very long. He’s used to being able to tell his subordinates at Fox News what to do and, with some exceptions I’m sure, having them comply because they knew he was the consummate professional.

Bill Shine is the current White House communications director who left Fox News where he was being paid $25 million a year to work for Trump at approximately one tenth one hundredth (corrected, the maximum salary of W.H. staff is about $180,000) of the salary. At least one would think he’d be shown some respect by the president who, according to reports leaked from the off the record meeting with media representative the other day was insulted by the boss man:

And it was Mr. Shine who was among the unnamed targets of the president when Mr. Trump criticized those plans at a lunch with broadcasters before his speech. The border visit was “not going to change a damn thing,” Mr. Trump said, belittling the plan as a photo op urged on him by “these people behind you,” he said, pointing to Mr. Shine and a cluster of other communications aides. The criticism was nothing surprising given Mr. Trump’s habit of quickly turning on his staff, and his recent habit of asking people whether Mr. Shine has been “good” for him since arriving last summer had a familiar ring. NY Times

Trump said his border visit was not going to do a damn thing. What he should have said, and what no doubt Shine and the other public relations pros working for him would have liked him to say would have been that he was looking forward to visiting the border to see the what the crisis looked like first hand and to talk to the brave men and women protecting us from the marauding murders about to dismember your grandmother.

Well, not exactly in those words.

You’d think Trump would know something about stagecraft considering his long run working with Mark Burnett and his team on The Apprentice. However know we know from Newsweek that “Working with Trump “was like making the court jester the king.”

“Most of us knew he was a fake,” (editor Jonathan) Braun, who worked on six series of the show, told The New Yorker. “He had just gone through I don’t know how many bankruptcies. But we made him out to be the most important person in the world. It was like making the court jester the king.”

On his way to board Marine One to head for the border when talking to reporters he had another chance to utter some of the words I suggested. He didn’t. Instead he lamented about the top two Democrats in Congress thwarting his agenda (taking his binky away, WAW! WAW! WAW!): “And I find China, frankly, in many ways, to be far more honorable than Cryin’ Chuck and Nancy. I really do.”

I have the absolute right to declare an emergency, the lawyers have dole me this. He said “national emergency” six or seven times adding he will almost definitely do this. ” I lost count of the times he used the word crisis after about four.

He yammered incoherently about declaring a national emergency. What are the odds he will declre one. I say 80%. Consider how this must be bouncing around in his mind:

“I haven’t done it yet. I may do it. If this doesn’t work out, probably I will do it … I would almost say definitely…. “If we don’t make a deal — I mean, I would say a hundred percent, but I don’t want to say a hundred percent, because maybe something else comes up…. If we don’t make a deal, I would say it would be very surprising to me that I would not declare a national emergency and just fund it through the various mechanisms.”

Trump rambled on like your drunken uncle saying the same things using the exact same words repeatedly. Bill Shine must have been grinding his teeth.

When asked about the human pain of those hurt by the shutdown he said “human pain, the parents of people whose relatives were killed by illegal immigrants.” He went on to say the Democrats don’t care about Immigrants stabbing people and cutting them up.

It was all a rerun, well almost all. He might as well have been a parrot with a limited vocabulary: “Donnie wants a cracker, Donnie wants a cracker, Donnie wants a cracker!”

Talking about the wall he did say something new: “There’s acid that can go through concrete, but what you do is you fix it.”

He also said he didn’t know anything about Paul Manefort sharing polling data with the Russians. Mueller will no doubt take note of that.

