Back to the border:

This is one of Trump’s Sunday morning Tweets:

...The only reason they do not want to build a Wall is that Walls Work! 99% of our illegal Border crossings will end, crime in our Country will go way down and we will save billions of dollars a year! A properly planned and constructed Wall will pay for itself many times a year!

Deconstructing this Tweet we see Trump still suffers from Delusional Democratic Demonization Syndrome (DDDS). He says that the only reason Democrats don’t want to build a wall is because they work. No doubt when the Democrats talk to him about their reasons, from it’s being immoral to being an ineffective use of resources, their words enter his brain though is ears and never make it to the parts of the brain used for logical thinking.

Trump would be hard pressed to find any expert who isn’t bought and paid for to say that any barrier could stop 99% of illegal border crossings. The only wall that was that effective was in post-war Berlin, and we know why it was so effective.

As for the numbers, if you want to believe him when he says that the wall pay for itself many times a year consider that this is the president who also Tweeted: “How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?”

We now learn from The New York Times (and MSNBC below) that invoking the mantra of “Build the Wall” was a rhetorical device to help Trump gin up fear and bigotry during the campaign.

This is how Chuck Schumer responded to Trump’s Tweet: “Enough with the memes. Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government.” (below)

Trump promises that once he has his wall crime will go “way down.” Unless he means the misdemeanor crime of entering the country illegally, this is nincompoopery . Of course he wants to convey that the crimes that will go “way down” are drugs, human trafficking, an MS-13 thuggery.

Like Trump’s ubiquitous invocation of “many people say” when many apparently means the last three people he heard from, “way down” means whatever he wants it to mean.

In a rambling speech of loose associations on the White House law before leaving for Camp David today Trump talked about the steel slat wall and segued into praising the American steel industry, implying I suppose that building the wall will also be a boon to steel workers.

Extraordinarily, Trump has found a way to assure nobody dares cross our southern border illegally, and to cut the number of armed-to-the-teeth federal cops who patrol the border drastically.

All he has to do is have giant billboards of his menacing visage placed every hundred feet glaring across his line of slats into Mexico.

If you look closely (above, right) you’ll see that the that someone found a font that (1) looks like concrete (or perhaps styrofoam — there’s an idea for a much cheaper wall) and (2) put a slat in the center of the letter “O.”

All this proves that he has at least one competent on his staff, albeit a graphic artist for his Tweets.

