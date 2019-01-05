Lots of talk about Rashida Tlaib’s comments to a crowd of supporters after she officially became a new member of the House of Representatives in the United States Congress.

“And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win,’ and I said, ‘Baby, they don’t,’ because we’re going to go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherfucker,” Tlaib said.

That comment brought anguished cries from the right-wing and Trump’s dwindling “base” of supporters but it also caused a lot of hand-wringing by Democrats and the party’s leadership because she brought up the dreaded “I” word — impeachment.

The Christian Broadcasting Network called Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, a “foul-mouthed Islamic congresswoman.” Not exactly a surprise from CBN, where religious discrimination and racism is part of their self-proclaimed “word of God.” Tlaib is Muslim.

Trump, of course, jumped into the fray, condemning Tlaib’s “profanity.”

“I thought her comments were disgraceful,” Mr. Trump said at the news conference. “I think she dishonored herself, and I think she dishonored her family.”

Really? Watch what Trump has said publicly:

That’s not the only time Trump has used the word. He’s also the one who bragged that he would “grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.” On audio tape, he bragged “I did try and fuck her. She was married…I moved on her like a bitch.”

Trump believes in frequent use of obscenities to make his often fact less claims. It’s his standard operating procedure. After her comment became public, Trump criticised her for using such language in front of kids.

In today’s society, the kids most likely have not only heard the term but probably have used it among themselves.

As a photojournalist who often shoots public school athletic events, I heard a middle school basketball player shake her head in disbelief after being called for a foul and mutter the same word as the new Congresswoman from Michigan. She was in the eighth grade.

Actor Bruce Willis often utters the phrase “Yippee Ki Yay Motherfucker” in his Die Hard Movies.

“I’m not in the censorship business,” said new Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, but added that it is too early to talk about impeaching Trump.

She adds:

We shouldn’t be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn’t avoid impeachment for a political reason. So we’ll just have to see how it comes.

Tlaib is not apologizing for how she feels about Trump or what she said. On Twitter, her hashtag is #unapologeticallyme. On a Detroit television station Friday, she said “it’s probably exactly how my grandmother, if she was alive, would say it.”

She is not alone in feeling that Trump must be impeached if he does not voluntarily resign.

Democratic Reps. Brad Sherman of California and Al Green of Texas introduced an article of impeachment to the House on Thursday.

Says Sherman:

I continue to believe that obstruction of justice is the clearest, simplest and most provable high crime and misdemeanor committed by Donald J. Trump. I hope that the articles of impeachment are the subject of hearings before the Judiciary Committee early in 2019.

Adds California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell:

Donald Trump is going to be impeached whether it is by the ballot box or Congress. It will just be a matter of which one comes first.

