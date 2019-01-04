The media is wondering how many asterisks to put in “motherfucker” and where to put them. HuffPost went with “New Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Vows To Impeach ‘Motherf**ker’ Donald Trump” and The Washington Post doesn’t even use the expletive in their headline “Rashida Tlaib’s vulgar comment spotlights Democrats’ impeachment dilemma” and goes with dashes in their article: “After a triumphant day in which Democrats assumed control of the House, returned Nancy Pelosi to the speakership and installed the most diverse Congress in history, a star of the freshman class concluded it by pledging to ‘impeach the motherf—–,’ President Trump.” VICE News spelled it out in the title.

Tlaib’s expletive must be heard in context to get her underlying feelings because first she said ““When your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I say, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there…” I assume she is talking about her 13 or 14 year older son Adam (pictured here in a current article about her in Heavy.com).

Keep in mind that as a Muslim she is probably especially sensitive to Trump’s demonization of her religion and his advocating for Muslim ban.

Elder Democrats in the House like Nancy Pelosi, Gerald Nadler, and Elijah Cummings are towing the current party line that impeachment will be considered if the Mueller reports justifies it. This is patently absurd, and is a lie in fact. It is politically expedient, but it is still a lie. Of course they are talking about it behind closed doors. The debate seems to be about public perception.

This is how The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake put it:

The vulgar remark from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) immediately laid bare the rift between a small number of members and a strong majority of the Democratic base, who want to impeach Trump, and a Democratic leadership that clearly views that as premature and politically unwise. It also came at a time when those Democratic leaders — including Pelosi — seem to be shifting ever so slightly from shunning impeachment talk altogether to emphasizing a wait-and-see approach.

I am not advocating to the House to begin impeachment hearings within the next few weeks or even months. However, vowing to impeach Trump is a sentiment I share.

The Democrats I have seen on TV so far don’t demonstrate a nuanced understanding when asked about Rep. Tlaib’s choice of words. Cummings leveled a mild criticism saying basically that Democrats are more civil than Republicans and don’t talk that way. My sense was that was how Nancy Pelosi felt as well. This is what she said: “Generationally, that would not be language I would use, but nonetheless, I don’t think we should make a big deal of it.”

She also said that what Tlaib said was “nothing worse than the president has said,” and that the episode “consolidates his base, but I don’t think they need much consolidation,” adding that she was “not in the censorship business … I don’t like that language, I wouldn’t use that language, but I wouldn’t establish language standards for my colleagues.”

Tlaib spoke from her heart and from her gut — I suppose it is possible to express your feelings from both organs. On CNN Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) said: “Well, passions are running high. Let’s just leave it at that, okay?” That’s what they all should have said. I have news for him. Many of us do talk that way. It isn’t just the younger generation. I live in a senior community and my friends and I have frequent R rated conversations about Trump

In fact, as a psychotherapist I understand that a healthy way to relieve stress is to spew the choice expletive or two — or three — then expressing anger and frustration with how much Trump has gotten away with, and over his current behavior.

Rep. Tlaib, just learn the lesson of the open mic and the omnipresent iPhone catching ever utterance made in public: “don’t say it unless you want it going viral.”

Here’s what Washington Post writer Dave Weigel Tweeted:

BTW, Rashida Tlaib won one of the true upsets of the 2018 primaries, in large part because multiple black candidates split the vote in a majority black district. If she quickly gets nationally known for f-bombing Trump I’m *sure* it helps her raise money and consolidate support. I have no idea whether she intended this to happen, but regardless, while she was bound to have special media focus as one of only two Muslim women in Congress, now she has a soapbox.

I hope she uses her newly found notoriety well.

