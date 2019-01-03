As a retired mental health professional and self-described Trumpologist I have attempted to provide a psychological analysis of Trump’s rambling, sometimes nonsensical (to anyone with a modicum of sense) 90 minute monologue in his Cabinet meeting photo-op yesterday.

Let’s start with “what’s he done for me?” which Trump said about Gen. Mattis. Then he lied and claimed to have “essentially” fired Mattis denying the fact that Mattis quit because he couldn’t in good conscience continue to work for Trump.

He grandiosely took credit for falling oil prices, arguing they were the result of phone calls he made to the leaders of oil-producing nations. “I called up certain people, and I said let that damn oil and gasoline — you let it flow, the oil,” again invoking the Trumpian “they” only in this case “certain people” whose names he never reveals.

He said “then we have to do something about the Vatican, because the Vatican has the biggest wall of them all” and it doesn’t have a wall, as Trump wants us to believe surrounding it. This is a lie Dan Scarvino put out back in February 2016 when it was debunked. “The Vatican does have walls, and some are quite large. But anyone can stroll through the Pope’s front yard — St. Peter’s Square — at nearly any time. Only metal detectors stand between the iconic landmark and the millions of tourists who come to see the historic headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.”

Poor Trump lamented, as if he had any choice since to party at Mar-a-Lago over holidays would invite comparisons between him and Nero with his violin, said“ I was here on Christmas evening. I was all by myself in the White House — it’s a big, big house — except for the guys on the lawn with machine guns,” you got that? Cadet bone spurs is fascinated by guys with machine guns on his lawn.

It doesn’t take a Freudian psychoanalyst to wonder about Trump’s being fascinated, intrigued, jealous — whatever — of guys with the nicest machine guns:

“It’s a big, big house. Except for all the guys out on the lawn with machine guns. Nicest machine guns I’ve ever seen. I was waving to them. I — I never saw so many guys with machine guns in my life. Secret Service and military, these are great people and they don’t play games. They don’t, like, wave. They don’t even smile.”

He described the recent stock sell-off which has economics experts worrying about a long bear market as a “glitch” and said markets would soar again on the strength of (wonderful Trumpian) trade deals he plans this year.

Showing that Romney scares the bejesus out of him, he dismissed Romney’s scathing criticism of how he’s conducted his presidency, saying Romney should be more of a “team player.”

The Trump Annals Historical Revisionism has a new addition with: “They say I am the most popular president in the history of the Republican Party.” They? He must mean a few demented supporters, since any actual history professor who came out with this would be laughed out of the faculty lounge.

He gave what the Washington Post called his “inscrutable account of the fall of the Soviet Union.” He said “Russia used to be the Soviet Union. Afghanistan made it Russia, because they went bankrupt fighting in Afghanistan.” He went on to show his loony grasp of geopolitics: “The reason Russia was in Afghanistan was because terrorists were going into Russia. They were right to be there (past U.S. administrations that the invasion was an illegitimate power play against a neighboring nation) The problem he explained as if we, not he, were ignorant of history, was that “it was a tough fight. And literally they went bankrupt; they went into being called Russia again, as opposed to the Soviet Union. You know, a lot of these places you’re reading about now are no longer part of Russia, because of Afghanistan.”

Trump, in an unabashed show of narcissism amazingly, had a large poster of himself evoking “Game of Thrones” on the table before him easily visible during the disjointed monologue.

Then he claimed that if he wanted to he could lead any European nation. His unpopularity among European publics he believes in his delusional mind is due to his doing his job so well

He credited himself with having avoided what he ever so diplomatically called a “big fat war in Asia.”

How can any sensible person believe that a president who says “I have to tell you, it would be a lot easier if I didn’t do anything, if I just sat and enjoyed the presidency, like a lot of other people have done,” is normal?

Chris Cillizza on CNN Politics fact checks what he calls in his title “The 36 wackiest lines from Donald Trump’s totally bizarre Cabinet meeting.” He adds commentray with a generous helping of well-deserved snark. Some of the 36 are just plain lies, while those — the wackiest and most bizarre ones — which I wrote about are indices of mental dysfunction or psychopathology.

Wacky + bizarre = in dire need of psychiatric intervention.

