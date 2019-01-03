Trump thinks he has what it takes to be a general, a four star general at that.

In his photo op cabinet-meeting today first he blasted General Mattis saying “what has he done for me? How has he done in Afghanistan? Not too good.” Lest we forget this is Marine General Mattis who he used to love to refer to by his nickname “Mad Dog.”

Then bragging about himself he said: “I think I would have been a good general, but who knows?” I suppose we could look at this as a rare lack of grandiosity since he didn’t say he could have been a great general, one of the greatest, another George Patton.

On Syria he went on to say “Look, we don’t want Syria … we’re talking about sand and death. That’s what we’re talking about. We’re not talking about vast wealth. We’re talking about sand and death” demonstrating an in-depth knowledge of, well, just about nothing having to do with the Middle East.

On the complex matter of drones and presumably their use in homeland security and military applications he did get grandiose saying “I know more about drones than anybody.”

Anybody! Anybody in the world I presume. Tell that to the scientists and engineers who developed them and the highly trained drone operators in bunkers in Nevada eliminating targets halfway around the world.

Trump went on to explain that he knows about the importance of the invention of wheel the wheel saying: “the wheel, the wall, some things never get old which is a statement that I can only respond to with “duh.”

Indeed, he’s even more a jester general than the make-believe general from the planet Naboo, the bumbling, foolish Gungan Jar Jar Binks from Star Wars. The photo and the following information are from Wikipedia.

I am not even sure that Trump would pass muster as a buck private in Gen. Binks’ army, even if he could have gotten in what with his debilitating fake bone spurs.

Gen. Bink’s primary role in Star Wars Episode I was to provide comic relief for the audience. He was met with an overwhelmingly negative reception from both critics and audiences, and is recognised as one of the most hated characters in Star Warsand the history of film in general. George Lucas was inspired to develop Jar Jar based on the Disney character.

True, Jar Jar is credited with saving his planet which is a feat it is doubtful Trump could achieve.

Jar Jar Binks was the subject of a great deal of media and popular attention. He was considered by film critics as symbolic of what many reviewers such as David Edelstein (Slate) considered to be creative flaws of the film.

The character was widely rejected and often ridiculed. Hmmm. Can you think of anybody else like this?

Film reviewers felt that Jar Jar was included in the film solely to appeal to children.

Hmmm. Nuff said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...