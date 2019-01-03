Tweeter in chief Donald Trump opened the new year with a barrage of lies-laden Twitter missives that guaranteed no chance of a deal to reopen the portions of the government hobbled by the pre-Christmas shutdown that left 800,000-plus federal employees without pay.

He lied outright, as he so-often does, with another claim that Mexico will pay the cost of a the wall and added insult to anyone with a functioning brain with a another lie aht “much of the wall has already been renovated or built.”

Let’s look at the facts, concepts alien to the president: America’s border with Mexico is about 2,000 miles. Trump is demanded $5.6 billion immediately for about 200 miles — around one-tenth. Less than 100 miles of mostly fence is already renovated or constructed.

After telling key Republicans that he would accept a bipartisan agreement to keep the government open without the $5 billion, he got pissed when right-wing pundits called him a “coward” for “caving” and said “no dice.” That shut down parts of the government.

On Wednesday morning, hours before meetings with Congressional leaders to discuss the wall and shutdown, he tweet’s lies about Mexico paying for the wall and claiming most of it is “already been fully renovated or built.”

He also claims he approved a contract last week to build 115 more miles along but the border but refused to provide any new details and neither Homeland Security officials or members of Congress know of any such contract.

Before Trump met with Democrats at 3 p.m. in the White House situation room for a “briefing,” he already said “no deal” unless he gets what he wants.

“It’s not often the president gets to hear people tell him when he’s wrong. Democrats intend to do that today,” says Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman.

Didn’t matter. He didn’t listen.

Trump flip-flopped on the bipartisan Homeland Security funding proposal passed unanimously last month. Now, Democratic leaders, and several Senate Republicans, wonder if the Republicans will still support the bill they approved so strongly last month.

“We are giving the Republicans the opportunity to take yes for an answer,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Democrats Tuesday night. “Senate Republicans have already supported this legislation, and if they reject it now, they will be fully complicit in chaos and destruction of the president’s third shutdown of his term.”

Trump’s pre-meeting response: “Democrats to not care about Open Borders.”

Another lying claim from a president under multiple investigations for collusion with Russia, obstruction of justice, uttering thousands of lies

The only thing “open” about Trump is blatant disrespect for norms, tradition and protocol. The same can be said for much of his “base.”

Let’s remember that Trump came into office with less than a majority of votes from those who cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election, Most of the voters went to Hillary Clinton — by a margin of more than three million.

It took an Electoral College, controlled by gerrymandered districts created by an equally corrupt Republican Party, to put Trump into office.

That twisted political machine put a racist, misogynistic, lying con man who should be behind bars in a federal SuperMax prison and not in the White House where he continues to destroy what is left of America.

(NOTE TO READERS: Doug Thompson, who wrote this article, worked for the Republican Party as a political operative from 1981-87 and helped put a number of GOP candidates into Congress. “It is the greatest mistake of my life,” he says. “I cannot beg for forgiveness because I deserve none. May I burn in hell for doing it.”)

