On Sunday on Fox News White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called the discussion about whether the wall would be the big beautiful concrete embodiment of the wonderfulness of Donald Trump or a series of fences, steel slats and electronic surveillance of “a silly semantic argument.”

Kellyanne was responding to John Kelly’s interview with the Los Angeles Times saying that, despite Trump’s repeated promises to build a border wall repeatedly invoking the image of what 99.9% of people consider a real wall, “it’s not a wall.”

Most of us know that Kellyanne’s husband George is an attorney who has written some scathing critiques of Donald Trump. Less know is the fact that Kellyanne also graduated from Law School. In fact, she graduated from George Washington Law School in 1992. This most recently was ranked in a tie for the 24th best law school in the United States. She also graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in political science from Trinity College, Washington, D.C. (now Trinity Washington University) where was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. After graduation, she served as a judicial clerk for Judge Richard A. Levie of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. He was also was a GW Law School graduate.

Suffice to say Kellyanne is not stupid or ignorant. The JD she earned stands for Juris Doctor not just dumb..

In order to get accepted at a top law school not only do you have to have excellent undergraduate grades, but you have to pass the Law School Admission Test or LSAT. Half the questions o the test have to do with logical reasoning.

It is standard practice for Trump apologists to conveniently forget how often he made promises to crowds screeching in approval about the big beautiful concrete wall. Let face it, prompting crowds to chant “build the fence” has no resonance. It is obvious to anyone with any sense that Trump knew the wall as he described it would never be built just as he knew Mexico would never pay for the wall.

However, bear with me, Trump might be excused because he is both a pathological liar, a fraudster, and a con man, and also not an engineer or expert of border security, and he decidedly is not a genius.

The president who never lies but is a pathological liar likes to refer to his brilliance. Here’s how Dave Barry put it in his Sunday Washington Post essay: “In an apparent effort to reassure everyone on his mental state, the president also issues a tweet in which he describes himself as “genius….and a very stable genius at that!” Which is EXACTLY HOW VERY STABLE GENIUSES TALK, OKAY??”

Trump managed to use family influence to transfer from Fordham University to the University of Pennsylvania where he took undergraduate courses in their Wharton School. There he may or may not have actually done his own work to “earn” his BS in economics. It should be noted that he did not earn the highly prestigious MBA from Wharton.

According to a 2015 Washington Post article “Yes, Donald Trump really went to any Ivy League school:”

A 2011 Salon magazine article refers to a 2001 book called “The Trumps: Three Generations That Built an Empire,” by Gwenda Blair. It says that Trump’s grades at Fordham, a Jesuit school in New York, had been “respectable,” and that he was admitted to Penn after an interview with a “friendly” Wharton admissions officer who was an old classmate of Trump’s older brother. The article also points out that Trump has happily allowed the media to report that he graduated first in his class from Wharton, including in New York Times stories in 1973 and 1976 about him. But the story goes on to say:

Writing in the New York Times magazine in 1984, William Geist reported that “the commencement program from 1968 does not list him as graduating with honors of any kind,” even though “just about every profile ever written about Mr. Trump states that he graduated first in his class at Wharton in 1968.” … In 1988, New York magazine reported that the idea that Trump had graduated first in his class was a “myth.”

There’s no indication Kellyanne Conway has a psychological condition which we might label as pathological lying.

We can’t say she lacks intelligence or the ability to think logically.

Therefore the only conclusion one can come to after this comment is that she is an unabashed liar who is trying to insult the intelligence of the American people.

