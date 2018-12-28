The Bubonic plague, often called just the Plague or Black Death, is spread by fleas after they bite into an infected rodent or human host. The first bubonic plague (illustration above) killed 20 to 50 million people starting in around 500 AC and lasting 200 years. Europe experienced the most deadly disease outbreak in history when the disease hit again in 1347. It was then called the Black Death and ended up killing a third of the European human population. A third smaller outbreak occurred of the Plague in the mid-19th century killing about 80,000 people. In 1940 the Japanese bombed a town in China with bubonic infected fleas. Wikipedia

The bacterium that causes the plague still exists and there have been about 1,000 cases in the United States since 1,900. People rarely die since it is readily treated with antibiotics. This summer a child in Idaho was the first person diagnosed with the disease in 30 years.

Trump isn’t an infected flea, but he’s just as dangerous.

When I get up where I live in Oregon, Trump has already had most of the of the morning to destroy the country and the world. When my friends ask me at the coffee shop later in the morning “what has he done today” since they know I am a political junkie I’m expected to report on his morning activities. I’m like an oncologist making rounds and telling patients how much their cancers had metastasized.

As a psychotherapist, I find it beyond terrifying that Trump, a malignant narcissist, is also a cancer on the country. “Malignant” is the one life changing horrifying word that patients and their families ever hear.

Of course personality disorders aren’t contagious like diseases like influenza or norovirus, and they aren’t zoonosis disease (spread by animals) like the Plague, Lyme, and Ebola.

However, malignant narcissists are destroyers.

They destroy the lives of their spouses, children, friends and co-workers. While not a highly contagious deadly disease like the bubonic plague, Trump is infecting the country.

Most obviously, he has become an enabler of racists and xenophobes and allow them to feel free to spread their venom believing they are doing the president a favor.

Most obviously, he has become an enabler of racists and xenophobes and allow them to feel free to spread their venom believing they are doing the president a favor. Trump’s disease has stoked the embers of fears and anxiety of people who have felt marginalized and disenfranchised from the mainstream of society into flames of outrage. He has not only celebrated misogyny but he elevated it to the Surpreme Court.

If someone presented the contagion of a disease with these ramifications they’d be placed in isolation and the CDC would be called in to identify the bacterium and seek a cure.

If someone presented the contagion of a disease with these ramifications they’d be placed in isolation and the CDC would be called in to identify the bacterium and seek a cure.

Of course he has done far more damage to our democracy than this by providing cover for self-serving elected Republicans across the country and by taking advantage of millions of people who depend on Fox News for information and lack the inclination or ability to engage in critical thinking, otherwise known s fact-checking.

Malignant narcissists are exponentially more dangerous the more power they have. If your boss is a malignant narcissist at least you can quit. If your spouse is one, you can get a divorce. There’s no therapy to treat malignant narcissism, but fortunately psychotherapy is successful in helping their victims and helping them gain the self-worth and strength to free themselves and regain their selfhood.

When your president a malignant narcissist, aside from moving to another county, you are stuck living in a country he has infected.

In the Khabarovsk War Crime Trials in 1949, in the Soviet Union twelve members of the Japanese army were tried as war criminals for manufacturing and using biological weapons. The four top generals were sentenced to 25 years in prison, and others to lesser terms.

It is possible President Trump will end up being impeached by the House and tried in the Senate. If he is found guilty he will be merely removed from office.

ADDENDUM

Getting scientific: “A Complete Psychological Analysis of Trump’s Supporters” by Bobby Azarian, Ph.D. further describes what I refer to as Trump’s contagion can do to people and the psychological reasons he has been so successful in spreading his “disease.” For example

Donald Trump is unique in his ability to keep the brain engaged, America is addicted to entertainment and reality TV shows doesn’t matter what Trump actually says because he’s so amusing to watch,

some are supporting him simply to be rebellious or to introduce chaos into the political system,

the conservative brain has an exaggerated fear response when faced with stimuli that may be perceived as threatening,

many who support him are under-informed or misinformed about the issues at hand so they simply take his word for things,

he plays on the discontent felt when one compares their position in life to others who they feel are equal or inferior but have unfairly had more success than them,

white supporters have experienced significantly less contact with minorities than other Americans,

some supporters may suffer from psychological illnesses that involve paranoia and delusions, such as schizophrenia, or are at least vulnerable to them,

he taps into collective narcissism which is an unrealistic shared belief in the greatness of one’s national group, he exploits social dominance orientation (SDO) — which is distinct from but related to those with authoritarian personalities which is characterized by belief in total and complete obedience to authority,

and he consistently has appealed to bigotry, such as lacing speeches with “dog whistles” — code words that signaled prejudice toward minorities that were designed to be heard by racists but no one else.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...