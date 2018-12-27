In Putin’s annual state of the nation speech he announced that Russia now had weapons no other country possessed, not only the new intercontinental ballistic missile complex (ICBM) codenamed Sarmat, but that it was developing a new supersonic cruise missile capable of overcoming Nato defence systems. He said “No anti-missile system – even in the future – has a hope of getting in its way.”

How could the following portion of the speech not be constructed as a threat against the United States, which at least for the present is a member of NATO?

On cue, an animation showed the new submarine destroying a Nato-resembling aircraft-carrier strike force and a seaside town. On cue, the audience applauded.

There was more. “Heroic” military developers had delivered a new class of supersonic nuclear cruise missiles. The new missiles had a range “dozens” of times above current models and were capable of flying at unpredictable trajectories and low-altitudes.

“Their ability to move around missile shield intercepts make them invincible for all current and projected anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems,” said Mr Putin. UK Independent

Then more animations of destruction with applause from the audience was added into the speech.

So far I could only find two responses from Washington. Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said “we’ve been watching Russia for a long time. We’re not surprised.” Sarah Sanders said “President Putin has confirmed what the United States government has known all along, which Russia has denied: Russia has been developing destabilizing weapons systems for over a decade in direct violations of its treaty obligations.”

Contrast this with what Trump said in response to Kim Jung Un on television:

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Mr. Trump told reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., where he is spending much of the month on a working vacation. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Referring to North Korea’s volatile leader, Kim Jong-un, Mr. Trump said, “He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said, they will be met with fire and fury, and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.” Aug. 8, 2017 New York Times

This isn’t the first time Trump has remained silent about Putin’s nuclear saber-rattling. Back in March when Putin first revealed what was then called the Satan 2 missile. This is when he said “you will listen to us now,” referring to other countries. He showed a video animation of nuclear missiles Florida’s Tampa Bay area home of the U.S.Central Command.

This only White House response I could find. (from Newsweek)

“We’re not going to react to every word or idea that world leaders express.

“It was certainly unfortunate to have watched the video animation that depicted a nuclear attack on the United States,” she said. “We don’t regard that as the behavior of a responsible international player.” Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president “understands the threats facing America and our allies in this century, and is determined to protect our homeland and preserve peace through strength.” She said Russia is developing weapons “in direct violations of its treaty obligations,” and pointed out that the administration has undertaken a Nuclear Posture Review to “modernize our nuclear arsenal and ensure our capabilities are unmatched.”

What is Trump doing about this now? For one thing he is attacking NATO by Tweeting that ….”We are substantially subsidizing the Militaries of many VERY rich countries all over the world, while at the same time these countries take total advantage of the U.S., and our TAXPAYERS, on Trade. General Mattis did not see this as a problem. I DO, and it is being fixed!” (Dec. 24th)

Apparently with the news that Russia has the United States in its nuclear cross-hairs doesn’t bother him as much as the threat from a few barefoot hungry migrants trying to seek asylum in the United States. Here’s the Tweet from this morning: “Have the Democrats finally realized that we desperately need Border Security and a Wall on the Southern Border. Need to stop Drugs, Human Trafficking,Gang Members & Criminals from coming into our Country. Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats?”

This all comes after Trump gave a presumably unsolicited gift to Russia by revealing that SEAL Team 5 was on a mission in Syria and as a bonus showed photos of the faces of their members and even gave the name of a team member.

I don’t think it is hyperbolic or unreasonable to ask whether Trump is committing treason.

