In the spirit of Christmas I decided to look at whitehouse.gov, the official government website, and compare the biographies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The differences are stark.

When you click the website you are greeted by the president and first lady welcoming thousands to the White House.

I am not sure the Donald and Melania are capable of anything but pasted on insincere attempts to smile. I can hear the photographer “say cheese.”

Oddly, the Trump biography features a tiny image of the president (unlike the Obama bio below),

but then again, so does the image on his Twitter page:

(His Christmas Tweet is “I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas! Our Country is doing very well. We are securing our Borders, making great new Trade Deals, and bringing our Troops Back Home. We are finally putting America First. MERRY CHRISTMAS! # MAGA”)

The photo on President Obama’s biography is very different than the one on Trump’s

Perhaps Trump public relations minions couldn’t find a photograph of him looking like, well, like a relatable human being. These are the most recent photos on Google images:

Then we get to the actual biographies.

Here’s President Barack Obama’s biography:

Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States. His story is the American story — values from the heartland, a middle-class upbringing in a strong family, hard work and education as the means of getting ahead, and the conviction that a life so blessed should be lived in service to others. With a father from Kenya and a mother from Kansas, President Obama was born in Hawaii on August 4, 1961. He was raised with help from his grandfather, who served in Patton’s army, and his grandmother, who worked her way up from the secretarial pool to middle management at a bank. After working his way through college with the help of scholarships and student loans, President Obama moved to Chicago, where he worked with a group of churches to help rebuild communities devastated by the closure of local steel plants. He went on to attend law school, where he became the first African—American president of the Harvard Law Review. Upon graduation, he returned to Chicago to help lead a voter registration drive, teach constitutional law at the University of Chicago, and remain active in his community. He was elected the 44th President of the United States on November 4, 2008, and sworn in on January 20, 2009. He and his wife, Michelle, are the proud parents of two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

This is pretty straightforward. The strongest compliment, well, the only real complement is the first paragraph. It’s not insignificant however to note that nothing in paragraph could be written about Donald Trump. I also was struck that this is an official recognition that Obama was born in Hawaii and that he really was the first African-American president of the Harvard Law Review, an apparent admission that he really did go to Harvard. Sorry, Corey Lewandowski, who in August 2016 told CNN he still wasn’t sure Obama was born in Hawaii or even went to Harvard.

This is in stark contrast to what was written about President Obama.

Donald J. Trump is the 45th President of the United States. He believes the United States has incredible potential and will go on to exceed even its remarkable achievements of the past. His campaign slogan for President was, “Make America Great Again,” and that is exactly what he is doing. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance, Mr. Trump followed in his father’s footsteps into the world of real estate development, making his mark New York City. There, the Trump name soon became synonymous with the most prestigious of addresses in Manhattan and, subsequently, throughout the world. Mr. Trump is also an accomplished author. He has written more than fourteen bestsellers. His first book, The Art of the Deal, is considered a business classic. Mr. Trump announced his candidacy for the Presidency on June 16, 2015. He then accepted the Republican nomination for President of the United States in July of 2016, having defeated seventeen other contenders during the Republican primaries. On November 8, 2016, Mr. Trump was elected President in the largest Electoral College landslide for a Republican in 28 years. Mr. Trump won more than 2,600 counties nationwide, the most since President Ronald Reagan in 1984. And he received the votes of more than 62 million Americans, the most ever for a Republican candidate. These voters, in delivering a truly national victory and historic moment, rallied behind Mr. Trump’s commitment to rebuilding our country and disrupting the political status quo that had failed to deliver results. Mr. Trump won, in part, because he campaigned in places Republicans have had difficulty winning—Flint, Michigan, charter schools in inner-city Cleveland, and Hispanic churches in Florida. He went there because he wanted to bring his message of economic empowerment to all Americans. Millions of new Republicans trusted Mr. Trump with their vote because of his commitment to delivering prosperity through a reformed tax code, an improved regulatory environment, and better trade deals. President Trump’s victory has brought Americans of all backgrounds together, and he is committed to delivering results for the Nation every day he serves in office. President Trump has been married to his wife, Melania, for twelve years, and they are parents to their son, Barron. Mr. Trump also has four adult children, Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany, as well as nine grandchildren.

The braggadocio and narcissism is so obvious I suspect Trump dictated most of it himself, leaving to someone who knows grammar to make it coherent. I can’t imagine whoever is in charge of the White House government website daring to put anything o about the president in his official biography without getting the go ahead from the boss.

Some outright lies jump out at you, like his actually having written any of the books published in his name. Perhaps the most egregious and blatant lie is that “President Trump’s victory has brought Americans of all backgrounds together, and he is committed to delivering results for the Nation every day he serves in office.”

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...