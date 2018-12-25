Battered by mostly self-inflicted wounds, a lonely Donald Trump in another daily barrage of holiday gloom and doom via his voice of choice: Tweets via Twitter.

As he hides out in the White House, the isolated president unleashed his latest round of Twitter tantrums along normal tired lines: The media makes up what it reports, Democrats are hypocrites (a case of the pot calling the kettle black), Senators know less than him about foreign policy and so does outgoing Defense Secretary im Mattis.

With the failed antics of a self-declared “Tariff Man,” Trump wants to blame the worst December since 1931 to Federal Reserve, claiming they just “can’t putt.”

Then came tweet number 10:

I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security.

Writes Philip Rucker:

Even for a president accustomed to firing at foes on social media, Monday’s cascade of angry tweets on a day when many Americans were celebrating the season with their families was extraordinary. The rapid-fire missives painted the portrait of an isolated leader nursing a deep sense of injury.

For many Americans, the idea of Trump in the dumps could be the greatest Christmas present from the White House to an exhausted nation.

Comments Republican Peter Wehner, a trusted aide in three GOP administrations:

This is a picture of a lost and damaged soul. There’s something sad and poignant about a president isolated and alone. He’s like King Lear, raging against the winds.

While some Americans hope that 2019 get a break from all the madness that controlled Washington in 2018, Trump knows that the coming year will be treacherous for him, his family and his failing presidency.

Just about everything he has controlled over the last decade or longer is under investigation by federal and state agencies and when the Democrats take over the House of Representatives next month, the probes into his private business, his doomed charitable foundation, his tarnished presidential campaign, his corrupt inaugural committee and his stained administration will stick it to him in places where the sunlight of transparency never shines.

Trump is mostly alone in the West Wing. Most of Congress is back in their states and districts to celebrate the holidays.

Leaders of other countries continue to bemoan the antics of the president who now lacks any adult supervision.

“I very deeply regret the decision made on Syria,” President Emmanuel Macron of France declared in a news conference this weekend. “To be allies is to fight shoulder to shoulder. It’s the most important thing for a head of state and head of the military. An ally should be dependable.”

Trump, however, responded in one of his many tweets Monday.

Saudi Arabia has now agreed to spend the necessary money needed to help rebuild Syria, instead of the United States. See? Isn’t it nice when immensely wealthy countries help rebuild their neighbors rather than a Great Country, the U.S., that is 5000 miles away. Thanks to Saudi A!

Calls to the White House and the Saudi Embassy for confirmation of such money.

Earlier this month, Trump bragged about an “incredible trade deal with China,” but the Chinese refused to confirm any such deal reached in private conversations between the American president and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In other words, just more lies from a president who lies so frequently that both Politicact.com and The Washington Post now have a new “All Pants on Fire” rating for his largest and most frequent falsehoods.

Bah, humbug to our fact-starved, immature president who is spending his Christmas isolated, insecure and alone — which is what he deserves.

