Trump is not able to accept that the reason he isn’t getting his way is his fault. It is now a cliché to point out that he often behaves like a child having a tantrum. At a some deeply buried level he may realize this if he as any ability to step back and observe himself when he is having a uncontrolable outburst of anger. This may be why he is reported to resent it whenever there’s a media reference to members of his White House team being the adults in the room. Most recently, for one example of many “Jim Mattis’ resignation officially ends the ‘adults in the room’ era of Trump’s presidency” (NBC News)

With all the furor of the Mattis resignation and the shutdown in an under the headline radar we discover that the president is asking advisers if he can legally fire the Fed chief (he can’t without cause) because he has to find someone to blame the stock market crisis on. He lashed out at Whitaker at least twice blaming him for the explosive Cohen revelations.

Here are a few random headlines with the word “lashed” from the past few days: Report: Trump lashed out at Whitaker after Cohen revelations (CNN), Michael Cohen: What Trump lashing out at his ex-lawyer reveals (BBC), Trump Lashes Out Over Foundation Shutdown (US News and World Report), Trump lashes out on Twitter after James Comey’s testimony: ‘All lies!’ (Insider), for example.

This is not nearly normal. Neither is this: The Washington Post said Trump was isolated in bunker mode, was in a tailspin, was acting totally irrationally, and was flipping out over criticisms in the media.

Oddly, Ann Coulter had him pegged when she said in an interview this week, that if Trump didn’t get his wall built, he will “just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populists for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever.” In point of fact he has been a joke president who scammed and amused his supporters in order get elected and kept their loyalty.

What a brilliant ploy this turned out to be for Coulter since she managed to insult his manhood and prompt him to shut down the government. She knows Trump far, far better than he knows himself.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...