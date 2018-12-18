Have the Republicans been drinking their own cyanide laced Kool Aid? One might be inclined to think they have considering that they thought they could extract some damaging testimony from former FBI director James Comey about Hillary Clinton’s emails once again.

All they did was enable him to excoriate them to waiting reporters when he emerged from the closed session today. Now he’s in the news again. The headlines pretty much say it all, for example:

Links:

Former FBI Director James Comey says Republicans need to ‘stand up’ for rule of law after grilling on Capitol Hill, ABC News

Defiant Comey lashes out at House GOP over ‘frustrating’ hearing, from Fox News whose headline uses the word ‘frustrating’ because he Comey called it “frustrating to be here.” (includes video)

What on the face of the planet that the Republicans are enabling Trump to despoil can these Republicans think will accrue to their advantage aside from one last chance to vent their toxic spleens behind closed doors with the power of the gavel in their hands?

They didn’t even have the guts to make the two hearings public because they had to know he would prove that they had nothing and were only posturing, and that they would give the Democrats who will soon control the House an opportunity to ask questions which would demonstrate what a gaggle of squawking geese they are.

All I can think of as a rationale for their deciding to hold these hearings is that they were resentful of losing power and thought they could take their anger out on Comey.

This was merely an inconvenience for Comey and it gave him a chance to step onto the national stage again with a scathing message about the Republicans and Trump. There was no gain and only embarrassment for the Republicans.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...