Trump, ignoring what any rational person would see as threats to their employment status, to put it mildly (check out the odds of him making it through his first term), once again went berserk on Twitter this morning focusing mostly on the border wall.
This morning:
1. Fake News has it purposely wrong. Many, over ten, are vying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position. Why wouldn’t someone want one of the truly great and meaningful jobs in Washington. Please report news correctly. Thank you!
2. Very productive conversations going on with China! Watch for some important announcements!
3. Great job by Michael Anton on @FoxandFriends. A true National Security expert!
As it happens, most of these Tweets about the wall are lies, whether he has 10 actual qualified applicants for the chief of staff position is doubtful, and I doubt conversations with China will be productive for anyone besides China.
President Obama had one recent Tweet and it is already two days old. You can watch his video here if you are ready for fond memories of pre-Trump Christmas and Chanukkah seasons.
Here’s a president having a serious and calm, yet wryly humorous chat with his 104 million Twitter followers. Take that Donald Trump with your 56.2 million followers.
The “reptile brain” is shorthand for the part of the brain responsible for the fight or flight response. Trump’s reptile brain seems wired to fight, and to fight using any available means including venom, and never to flee. It could be said that a non-venomous snake fighting a mongoose would be well advised to flee. We know that Trump’s mongoose is named Mueller.
Trump’s reptile brain doesn’t seem to have a connection to his rational brain, the cognitive brain which enables most people to consider the longer term consequences of impulsive actions. In this day and age, Tweets are actions. Legal experts think some of them may end up as evidence of obstruction of justice or witness tampering.
Trump’s reptile brain doesn’t seem to have circuitry to enable it to connect to whatever part of the brain is capable of empathy. In fact it is difficult to find examples of Trump showing any other feelings besides anger, self-glorification, and boredom since he’s been president.
There has been reporting in the past two days that he “felt humiliated” when Nick Ayers turned down the chief of staff job; however I doubt this is true. True, he was humiliated. However, I don’t think he actually felt the feelings of humiliation (shame and embarrassment) someone who isn’t a malignant narcissist would feel.
In fact, Trump has been repeatedly humiliated, as an online search for Trump and humiliation shows.
You’d never know it from his Tweets.
Afterword:
Dr. John Gartner, PhD, founder of the Duty to Warn group of psychotherapists (disclaimer: I was one of the first members) who have been warning about Trump having psychological problems making him unfit for two years, and co-author Rachel Montgomery, saved me the work of selecting a sample of Trump’s most revealing hostile Tweets, abet from last year, in this excerpt from their 2017 book “All I Ever Wanted to Know about Donald Trump I Learned From His Tweets.”