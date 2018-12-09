Dear Republican Members of Congress:

Wake up! You dismissed Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury” and former “Apprentice” star and White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book “Unhinged” as irrelevant. They were just promoting their books, you said.

Now we have another insider revealing why Trump is unfit to be president who is a bit more difficult to dismiss as someone just trying to sell books. With his latest net worth reportedly $153.1 million I don’t think Rex Tillerson plans to write a book just for the money. Tillerson broke his post-firing silence with a jaw-dropping interview with CBS News’s Bob Schieffer in Houston.

Following the interview, Trump Tweeted about his ignominiously Tweet-fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that he “was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell.” This is the former head of Exxon Mobil he’s referring to. Dumb as a rock and lazy? A little psychological projection, here Mr. President?

Tillerson made the news when it was reported that he said Trump was a fucking moron on July 20, 2017, a comment which to his credit he never denied. It is crucial that the expletive not be deleted for the sake of online decorum because there is a huge difference between blandly saying someone is a moron and saying they are a fucking moron. The modifying adjective increases the power of the observation tenfold, just the way Trump wanted to increase the United States’ nuclear capacity:

“Trump and his military advisors that clarifies why Tillerson, the secretary of state, allegedly disparaged the president behind his back (by calling him a fucking moron). At the meeting, Trump reportedly astonished military leaders by saying he wanted to rebuild the nation’s nuclear stockpile to its peak level of the late 1960s—a tenfold increase that would violate international agreements the U.S. has adhered to since the 1980s. (Reference: The New Republic)”

According to NBC News:

The president was asked about Tillerson’s remarks after touring the University Medical Center in Las Vegas Wednesday and said, “I am very honored by his comments, it was fake news, it was a totally phony story.” Trump added that he has “total confidence in Rex.”

While it’s unclear if he was aware of the incident at the Pentagon, officials said Vice President Mike Pence counseled Tillerson, who is fourth in line to the presidency, on ways to ease tensions with Trump, and other top administration officials urged him to remain in the job at least until the end of the year.

In retrospect it is interesting that Trump’s new nomination to be the U.N. ambassador lied and said this after the remark was reported (file this under “Quote Without Comment”):

“In a briefing Wednesday afternoon, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Tillerson did not use the word ‘moron’ to describe the president. The secretary did not use that type of language to speak about the president of the Unites States,” Nauert said. “He did not say that.” (NBC News)

Now Tillerson has revealed much more about Trump’s reckless uniformed style of governing. It is already old news. Suffice to say if any Republican member of Congress hasn’t viewed the video of Tillerson talking to CBS News’s Bob Schieffer in Houston or read the transcript they are being willfully negligent.

The former CEO of the 9th largest company in the world said that the president is ‘pretty undisciplined, doesn’t like to read’ and tries to do illegal things. Tillerson also said Trump “acts on his instincts; in some respects, that looks like impulsiveness. But it’s not his intent to act on impulse. I think he really is trying to act on his instincts.”

He is basically saying Trump is incompetent, unfocused, ignorant, and doesn’t care about the rule of law. Tillerson’s excuse that Trump what looks like Trump being impulsive (I would say recklessly impulsive) is (merely?) his trying to act on his instincts is a distinction without a difference.

It is time for you Republicans to pay attention.

Sincerely yours,

Hal Brown

A Concerned Citizen

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

