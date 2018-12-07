The occasional Trumpology series of columns are informed by my 40 years of experience as a clinical social worker and psychotherapist and my understanding of psychiatric diagnosis, psychology, and psychopathology as applied to Donald Trump who I consider to be a sadistic impulsive malignant narcissist.

In general usage the term compartmentalization is used in a positive manner. For example, if your surgeon is worrying about problems at home you want her to be able to put those thoughts out of her mind and pay attention to your operation. Presidents have to deal with numerous matters of importance so you don’t want them worrying about a stock market crash while dealing with a national security issue.

I use the term here in the psychological sense where it has a very different meaning.

Compartmentalization is a subconscious psychological defense mechanism used to avoid cognitive dissonance, or mental discomfort and anxiety. Compartmentalization allows conflicting ideas (including fears) or thoughts (the next shoe to drop from Mueller) or even severe criticism coming from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson saying “I don’t think he’s capable”) to co-exist by inhibiting direct or explicit acknowledgement and interaction between separate compartmentalized self-states. In some cases, like with Trump, a compartment could be completely or mostly subconscious.

We win when Trump is able to compartmentalize so he thinks the he is insulated from or immune to the risk coming from Mueller’s investigation and form the Democratic House committees making a case which could led to impeachment.

Now he is attending to other publicity grabbing matters, like nominating Heather Nauert whose main qualification before being the Dept. of State press spokesperson, really just a flack, was that she was a pretty face on Fox News, to be UN ambassador. She knows as much about diplomacy as Sandra Sanders knows about anything of substance.

He also nominated a new AG no doubt because he looks the part and said a few things that on first blush looks like he might be a Trump sycophant. He said he thought it would be good to investigate the Clinton uranium deal, which is not a big deal if he assigns a couple of low-level prosecutors to the task. I think it is wishful thinking on Trump’s part that Barr will be his sock puppet. Whittaker is a total hack, William Barr is a professional well versed in what the job of AG entails.

Trump may lament the day he impulsively decided to nominate him.

Trump is about to go off on self-aggrandizing “mission” to bask in the pomp and circumstance of the Army Navy game. He’ll be the first sitting president in seven years to attend the game, a fact which I expect he will brag about. He said he will make an announcement about the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Saturday, no doubt picking the flag-officer he considers the most telegenic and talking up the importance of the job. Whoever is appointed will replace Marine General Joseph Dunford, hardly a household name during his tenure. We know how Trump loves and values his General and Admirals. It was reported in The Washington Post that “Chief of Staff John F. Kelly has told others about watching television with Trump and asking the president how much the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff earns. Trump guessed $5 million, according to people who were told the story by Kelly, startling the chief of staff. Kelly responded that he made less than $200,000. The president suggested he get a large raise and noted the number of stars on his uniform.”

In practice the Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff role is mostly advisory and their influence depends on the president. Colin Powell is the most well-known recent person to hold that position.

It is being reported that Trump and Chief of Staff John Kelly are barely on speaking terms and is on his way out, so no doubt Trump will announce his replacement with great fanfare. There’s been some speculation he will elevate Vice President Pence’s chief of staff, Nick Ayers, a favorite of Ivanka and Jared, to the position which is only as powerful as the president allows it to be. This would probably mean that the job will be little more than a glorified executive secretary, and Trump will function as his own chief of staff.

All this is part of Trump’s publicity grab following his lost of the spotlight during the remembrances for President George H.W. Bush. It allows Trump to push his awareness of the growing danger to his presidency further and further into a wall-off compartment.

The one “compartment” that counts in Trump’s mind is his grasp the Mueller investigation which is about to do a snip-snip to his most prized golden jingle bells. It is the most threatening and thus his reality testing when it comes to understanding the looming danger is bupkis.

I suspect Trump is in true psychological denial that his presidency is on the brink of the impeachment abyss. This makes him prone to errors, to rage Tweeting messages that could bolster a case for obstruction for example. It also makes him more likely to avoid the good advice from his lawyers because he thinks he knows more about the law than they do. He believes he is above the law anyway.

All of Trump’s attempts to shore up his belief that he is far more popular than he really is are self-deceptions bordering on delusion in service of his grandiose self-image.

Ultimately Trump’s narcissism may prove to be his undoing because he is unable to deal with the anxiety (the cognitive dissonance) that facing the signs that his presidency may not last until 2020 causes. The more distracted and dysfunctional Trump is, the more he is enmeshed in psychological denial, the more he will try to be his own lawyer.

It is an old saying in the legal profession that the worst client a defense attorney can have is someone who thinks they know how best to defend themselves, and they are also the best defendant a prosecutor can have to make a case against.

Addendum: When I Googled Trump compartmentalize I found a story I wrote in June which I’d forgotten about.

Also, Related: From Oct. Axios:

1. Compartmentalization: One reason Bill Clinton survived eight years of investigations was, according to his former staff, his almost supernatural ability to compartmentalize. He put the investigations in a psychic and literal box: A separate team handled them, from a communications war room to his lawyers. Clinton avoided publicly discussing the scandals. “The key to Clinton’s survival during impeachment,” a former Clinton official told us, “was ‘compartmentalization’: working with Congress on substantive issues like health care and education, even as the same Congress was trying to impeach the president.”

“The president rarely talked about impeachment,” the former official added. “He showed himself to be busy at work delivering for the American people.” Compare that to Trump. The president relishes discussing the Mueller probe, not only with his staff but on Twitter and in public interviews.

Staff tell us he can’t help himself. White House officials have told us they try to stay out of Trump’s vicinity on a bad Mueller news day, because any conversations with him may make their legal bills balloon.

“He has no boundaries,” a former senior White House official told Axios. Trump will try to discuss the Mueller “WITCH HUNT” with whoever is around him.

When I write about Trump compartmentalizing I don’t mean to suggest he doesn’t think about the Mueller investigation. What I think is that he doesn’t allow himself to think rationally about it.



