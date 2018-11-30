By now anyone who hasn’t been living in a Fox News bubble knows that being named “Individual #1” isn’t an honor.

I think Trump should have a new Twitter hashtag, a new title, and a new slogan.

Trump had a hat, remember that? How could you forget?

Nobody knows how many hats were sold. By August 2015, according to the NY Post, it was upwards of a half million. Since knockoffs ended up being sold everywhere from Times Square to his rallies my hunch the number of MAGA hats out there in Trumpworld is in the millions.

The slogan “Make America Great Again” prompted snarky critics to ask “when again was?” Perhaps he was thinking about the time before the Civil War when in both the north and the south white indeed made right. If you got rich off the labor of immigrants, white or black, you could be like the northern factory owners in the 19th century or the plantation owners in the old south.

Trump’s favorite Twitter hashtag has been #MAGA. (This enables Twitter user to search for any Tweet with that hashtag.) For example this is what just came up searching #MAGA:

I have just proposed a new hashtag: #Individual#1 to use every time Twitter users Tweet about Trump. As near as I can tell it hasn’t taken off yet. Not that I need bragging rights if I was the first, but I will accept the honor of being one of the first.

You can help promote this hashtag by re-Tweeting it on my Twitter feed.

