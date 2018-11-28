Beto O’Rourke who almost beat Ted Cruz in Texas, say it again with the emphasis on Texas which hasn’t had a Democratic Party senator since June 13, 1998, could be the contender to beat in the primaries and a formidable foe to run against Donald Trump.

In an ideal color and gender blind world where one’s age isn’t held against them and being less than charismatic is irrelevant, the Democrats have excellent candidates to choose from. However Beto is white, male, young, handsome, and charismatic. He could lure back those rust belt voters who went for Trump. Beto might swing some of the traditional red states to blue with voters who aren’t hardcore bigots to vote for a Democrat who they see as bringing a breath of clean fresh air to the White House.

Beto is now candidly admitting he is assessing the pros and cons of running for president. He’s hardly a dark horse anymore. As I look at the potential candidates I wonder if he’d be the one Trump fears more than any other. What is he going to attack him for? Having a DUI arrest in his youth of smoke weed with Willie?

Outside of his home state, he was only a little less known nationally as Barack Obama was before he gave the 2004 Democratic National Convention keynote address. In losing such a close race he has assured he can, if he chooses, to continue to be in the national spotlight. He has two years to position himself as a serious presidential candidate. If there’s a bruising primary fight, he could end up as the compromise candidate.

Instead of boring you with why I think Beto O’Rouke has a lot going for him should he run for president against Trump, not the least of which is that he is a relative unknown, first check out his Wikipedia page.

Most of you probably know he was in a punk rock band and had some minor run-ins with the law, but how many of you even knew he was he was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2012 where he served out of the glare of the spotlight because of his membership on two somewhat low profile committees, Armed Services, and Veterans Affairs.

Now that you’ve read his Wikipedia page (you have read it of course) take a look at these photos (and read the articles) and ask yourself whether you can see the politician Town and Country calls Kennedyesque as an effective, even a formidable, candidate.

Why So Many People Are Betting on Beto O’Rourke? He’s a Kennedyesque longshot in a roiling red state, but the Democrat from Texas just might have a chance at unseating Ted Cruz. Town and Country

John F. Kennedy played touch football, Bill Clinton played the sax, Barack O’Bama shot hoops. Beto would be our first punk-rocker president. He’s also a runner.

If This Punk-Rock Democrat Can (almost) Win in Texas, Maybe We’re Not Totally Screwed

What It Was Like to Be In a Punk Band With Beto O’Rourke, According to Cedric Bixler-Zavala

While on the subject of music. Donald Trump has Kanye West. Look who Beto has:

Ted Cruz bought ads on Stephen Colbert the evening Beto was on. In an anti-Beto ad, Cruz posted a mug shot from when Beto was arrested for DWI which backfired when social media responded by asking why Ted Cruz thought he benefited from posting a photo a guy who looked cool as shit.

If you watched the Colbert interview and think that the 47-year-old Beto seems too young to be elected president, you may recall the John F. Kennedy campaign speech when he made a joke about his own youth. JFK, at 43, was our second youngest president after Teddy Roosevelt who was 42 when elected. Of course, Obama was 47 when he was elected.

If so, take a look at his Twitter feed.

Addendum:

Satirical quote from The Onion from Cruz’s 10-year-old daughter Caroline: “Mr. O’Rourke, could you be our new daddy—please, please, please, with a cherry on top? You’d be a nice, normal daddy, not weird and creepy like the one we have now. We could even introduce you to our friends without being embarrassed. We love you, Beto!”

Update: From The Hill: Obama World lovefest for O’Rourke is growing

Obama himself has commented on O’Rourke’s potential candidacy. “Impressive young man who ran a terrific race,” Obama told David Axelrod, the chief strategist of his 2008 campaign, during a taping of “The Axe Files,” which airs on CNN. “What I liked most about his race was that it didn’t feel constantly poll-tested,” Obama said. “It felt as if he based his statements and his positions on what he believed. And that, you’d like to think, is normally how things work. Sadly, it’s not.” Obama stopped well short of an endorsement ahead of a Democratic presidential primary that could include former Vice President Joe Biden. “We’ve got a number of people who fall into that same category,” he added.

