If Trump can use the word “shithole” to describe Haiti and African nations and call a member of Congress Adam Shitt, can I write that Trump is a batshit crazy dictator wannabe, a runaway shit train (see my poop train column ), and he is a cranked up bullshitter in a china shop?

In her speech on the first night of the Democratic Convention Michelle Obama famously said “when they go low, we go high.” It elicited regretful feelings of who we lost and “what might have been” to read those words in context:

“How we urge them to ignore those who question their father’s citizenship or faith. How we insist that this hateful language they hear form public figures on TV does not represent the true spirit of this country. How we explain that when someone is cruel or acts like a bully you don’t stoop to their level. No, our motto is: when they go low, we go high.

“With every word we utter, with every action we take, we know our kids are watching us. We, as parents, are the most important role models. And let me tell you, Barack and I take that same approach to our jobs as President and First Lady, because we know that our words and actions matter. Not just to our girls, but to children all across this country. Kids who tell us, ‘I saw you on TV. I wrote a report on you for school.’

“Kids like the little black boy who looked up at my husband, his eyes wide with hope, and he wondered: is my hair like yours? And make no mistake about it, this November when we go to the polls: that is what we’re deciding. Not Democrat or Republican, not left or right. No, in this election and every election, is about who will have the power to shape our children for the next four or eight years of their lives.”

As a psychotherapist who counts himself as one of the first members of Dr. John D. Gartner’s Duty to Warn group of mental health professionals trying to get the word out that Trump’s psychopathology made him too dangerous to be president, I don’t uses terms like “batshit crazy” in my serious articles, for example “Trump’s sadistic, malignant narcissism.”

However there are times like this morning when I watched segments of his Fox News interview with Chris Wallace being played on MSNBC and read about it online’. I knew Trump was proving once again that his malignant narcissism was on a rampaging metastasis through his psyche.

Cancer is self-destructive, and we can just look at Trump’s decisions and actions over the past week to see that many things he did this week are proving to be damaging to his image and credibility.

He blamed the Democrats for the devastating California fires which may have killed 1000 people, and most recently made a ludicrous and untrue statement that the president of Finland said they dealt with the risk of forest fires by ensuring residents raked around their houses.

He dishonored the memories of fallen soldiers and disrespected the nations of the world on Armistice Day.

He discounted the CIA’s proof that Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

He Tweeted about Adam “Shitt.”

To make things worse he denigrated retired Admiral William McRaven, the former Navy SEAL who led the bin Laden raid. This is how the Republican leaning NY Post put it:

Trump, in an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” lashed out at McRaven after being asked by host Chris Wallace about a remark the former commando made in 2017 that the president’s attacks on the media were “the greatest threat to democracy” he has seen in his lifetime.

“OK, he’s a Hilary Clinton backer and an Obama-backer, and frankly … wouldn’t it have been nice if we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that? Wouldn’t it have been nice? You know, living — think of this — living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan,” said Trump, who took a medical deferment for a bone spur to get out of serving during the Vietnam War.

I could endeavor to write another column using polite language. However, I have to stand by my gut reaction: Trump is a batshit crazy dictator wannabe, a runaway shit train, and he is a cranked up bullshitter in a china shop.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...